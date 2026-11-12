NFL Upset Predictions and Picks for Week 10 (Bet Chargers to Get First Win of Season on Monday Night Football)

Week 9 of the NFL season was one for the ages, and if you like to bet favorites, you had a great week. Only one of 15 games ended in an upset, and it was the Green Bay Packers who took down the New England Patriots. Thankfully, one of the three upset-pick writers gave out the Packers in last week's article.

We move on to Week 11, and for those of us who like to see upsets, hopefully we're due to see a few more this weekend. Let's take a look at everyone's upset pick for this week's action.

Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer

Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor, Betting

Peter Dewey, Associate Managing Editor, Betting

All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook

Gilberto Manzano Week 10 Upset Pick

New England Patriots (+124) vs. Detroit Lions

I’m not totally convinced that the Lions have turned a corner defensively. Detroit has beaten Arizona, Minnesota and Miami during this four-game winning streak, but defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard does deserve credit for how his unit contained Jordan Love in the Week 7 victory over Green Bay. I need to see another quality win before fully believing in this defensive turnaround.

Drake Maye does tend to play better after losses—the Patriots were crushed by the Packers last week. Maye quickly bounced back to beat the Steelers in Week 2 and against the Bills in Week 4. The victory against the Dolphins in Week 8 also occurred after a loss. I feel better about this pick knowing that the Patriots haven’t lost two games in a row this season.

Also, the Lions’ offense has been slightly off as of late, failing to reach 21 points in three consecutive games.



Peter Dewey Week 10 Upset Pick

Miami Dolphins (+180) vs. Indianapolis Colts

Miami has just one win in the 2026 season, but it has covered the spread in four of eight games and has been in several matchups in a row.

The Dolphins are now underdogs – with Kyle McCord set to start – against an Indianapolis Colts team that has just two wins and is clearly playing for the future after some moves ahead of the trade deadline. The Colts are 25th in EPA/Play on defense (Miami is 28th) and 28th in EPA/Play on offense (Miami is 24th) this season. These teams are fairly even, yet the Dolphins have been more impressive in recent weeks.

Miami held Detroit’s high-octane offense to just 19 points in Week 9, and it has one-possession losses to Minnesota, Cincinnati and New England since the start of October while also beating the New York Jets. Against another bad team, the Dolphins should be able to move the ball, something they struggled with against Detroit.

I don’t love either of these teams, but the Dolphins have not wilted this season. Meanwhile, the Colts had a 42-7 loss to Jacksonville in Week 8 and have dropped five games in a row. They’re an easy team to bet against on Sunday.



Iain MacMillan Week 10 Upset Pick

Los Angeles Chargers (+185) vs. Baltimore Ravens

I have been smart enough to avoid betting on the Chargers for the majority of the season. Whereas other people have been betting on them because "they have to win/cover eventually", I've faded them as often as I can. With that being said, I'm picking my spot. I think this is the time for them to get their first win.

First of all, the Chargers' defense is just as good, if not better, than the Ravens'. The two defenses are 16th and 17th in opponent EPA per play, and the Chargers are 18th in opponent success rate, while the Ravens are 22nd.

Offensively, I understand the Chargers have been bad this season, but are we sure that Jacoby Brissett, an ineffective Derrick Henry, and a bad Ravens' receiving core are ready to outduel Justin Herbert and Co.? I'm not so sure.

I'm ready to finally back the Chargers. It's their time to end their winless season.

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