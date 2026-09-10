The long wait is finally over, the 2026 NFL season has begun!

Throughout the season, I'm going to break down my best bet for every single game in my weekly Road to 272 Bets article. In that article, are bets on spreads, moneylines, and totals. For those of you who only want to bet on point spreads, don't worry, I have your solution here. In this article, I'll give you my spread pick for every game so you can use these plays for your bets or your office pick'em pools.

With the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots already having played, we're going to take a look at the other 15 games on the slate.

NFL Week 1 Spread Picks

All odds listed are via FanDuel Sportsbook

49ers vs. Rams Spread Pick

Pick: 49ers +3.5 (-102)

Bills vs. Texans Spread Pick

Pick: Bills -1.5 (-106)

Bears vs. Panthers Spread Pick

Pick: Panthers +3 (-114)

Browns vs. Jaguars Spread Pick

Pick: Jaguars -8.5 (-108)

Falcons vs. Steelers Spread Pick

Pick: Falcons +3.5 (-118)

Jets vs. Titans Spread Pick

Pick: Titans -1.5 (-110)

Saints vs. Lions Spread Pick

Pick: Lions -6.5 (-122)

Ravens vs. Colts Spread Pick

Pick: Colts +3.5 (-118)

Buccaneers vs. Bengals Spread Pick

Pick: Buccaneers +3.5 (-105)

Commanders vs. Eagles Spread Pick

Pick: Commanders +5.5 (-115)

Packers vs. Vikings Spread Pick

Pick: Packers +1.5 (-110)

Dolphins vs. Raiders Spread Pick

Pick: Raiders -3 (-120)

Cardinals vs. Chargers Spread Pick

Pick: Cardinals +9.5 (-106)

Cowboys vs. Giants Spread Pick

Pick: Cowboys -2.5 (-115)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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