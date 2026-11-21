Six teams are on the bye in Week 11 of the 2026 season, but that's not stopping the SI Betting team from delivering a few best bets for Sunday's 11-game slate.

Week 11 is highlighted by a huge Sunday Night Football game between the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers, which could end up deciding the No. 1 seed in the NFC. While we've made a ton of picks for that game at SI Betting, there are two earlier matchups that our team is eyeing for this week's best bets.

Every week throughout the 2026 season, the SI Betting team of Iain MacMillan and Peter Dewey share their NFL Best Bets. The goal of this column is simple:

We choose our favorite bet for Sunday or Monday, and our awesome readers get a chance to ride with us, or fade us. Plus, we'll keep track of our record here to see how we fare throughout the season.

In Week 10, the San Francisco 49ers came through as road favorites to cover Dewey's best bet, but the Houston Texans blew a 17-0 lead against Cleveland to cost the team a perfect 2-0 week. Still, we're back with two more bets for Week 11, including another fade of the Dallas Cowboys.

MacMillan has picked every single game in his Road to 272 column (like he does every week), so if we don't hit the game you want to bet on in this story, make sure to check out his column!

Now, let's dive right into an underdog -- and a favorite -- to consider for Week 11.

NFL Best Bets for Week 11

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook

Tennessee Titans +8.5 (-115) vs. Dallas Cowboys – Peter Dewey

Chicago Bears -11.5 (-110) vs. New Orleans Saints – Iain MacMillan

Tennessee Titans +8.5 (-115) vs. Dallas Cowboys – Peter Dewey

Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans have one of the worst records in the NFL, winning just one game ahead of their Week 11 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Yet, I think they’re undervalued on the road against the worst defense in the NFL.

Dallas ranks 32nd in EPA/Play, 31st in yards per play allowed and 28th in success rate on defense this season, allowing 46 points in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10. Dallas is just 4-6 despite having an elite offense, and it hasn’t been able to stop anyone in 2026.

So, why not take the Titans as 8.5-point dogs in Week 11? Tennessee has covered the spread in four of nine games this season, and it actually played the Jacksonville Jaguars well in Week 10 before losing by 17 points.

Ward has played his best football of his career in losses to Cincy and Jacksonville, and he should be able to make things happen against this weak Dallas defense. There aren’t many positive underlying numbers for the Titans, but I can’t lay more than a touchdown with a Dallas team that has given up the third-most points in the league.

Plus, the Titans only have three losses this season by more than 8.5 points. They’ve played close games against Cincy, Baltimore, Cleveland and Philly (with Jalen Hurts). There’s a path for the Titans to hang around on Sunday.

Chicago Bears -11.5 (-110) vs. New Orleans Saints – Iain MacMillan

Most NFL teams that have enjoyed an easy schedule to begin the season have been benefactors of it.

Teams like the New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs arguably have far better records and metrics due to having two of the easiest schedules thus far.

The New Orleans Saints, unfortunately, haven’t been able to take advantage of the fourth-easiest schedule in the league.

In fact, they’re 26th in the NFL in net yards per play, and 23rd in EPA per play, success rate and opponent EPA per play despite facing weak opponents on a weekly basis.

That makes me extremely concerned about their chances this weekend when they have to take on one of the hottest teams in football, the Chicago Bears, who are not only significantly improved compared to a season ago, but are also fresh off their bye and playing on their home field.

I think they’re going to cruise past the Saints on Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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