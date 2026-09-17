NFL Week 2 ATS Picks for Every Game (Bet Chiefs to Win and Cover on Sunday Night Football)

We're officially one week into the 2026 NFL season. It was a fun weekend of action, but let's remember to not overreact to one week of games. Look no further than last year's Week 1 game between the Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots. The Raiders beat the Patriots in that game, but then Las Vegas ended up as the worst team in the league, and the Patriots were in the Super Bowl.

Keep that in mind when placing your Week 2 bets.

You can find all my best bets for this week in the Road to 272 Bets. If you don't care about breakdowns, total bets, or moneyline wagers, and you just want my list of spread picks for every game to help you place a few bets or enter your office pick'em pool, then you're in the right place.

Let's take a look at my spread pick for all 16 Week 2 games.

NFL Week 2 Spread Picks

All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook

Lions vs. Bills Spread Pick

Pick: Lions +4.2 (-102)

Panthers vs. Falcons Spread Pick

Pick: Panthers -2.5 (-112)

Vikings vs. Bears Spread Pick

Pick: Vikings +4.5 (-108)

Eagles vs. Titans Spread Pick

Pick: Eagles -7 (-112)

Steelers vs. Patriots Spread Pick

Pick: Patriots -5.5 (-105)

Packers vs. Jets Spread Pick

Pick: Packers -3.5 (-110)

Browns vs. Buccaneers Spread Pick

Pick: Buccaneers -8.5 (-108)

Saints vs. Ravens Spread Pick

Pick: Saints +7.5 (-105)

Bengals vs. Texans Spread Pick

Pick: Texans -3 (-102)

Jaguars vs. Broncos Spread Pick

Pick: Jaguars +2.5 (-102)

Raiders vs. Chargers Spread Pick

Pick: Chargers -6.5 (-118)

Commanders vs. Cowboys Spread Pick

Pick: Commanders +4.5 (-115)

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Spread Pick

Pick: Seahawks -3.5 (-115)

Dolphins vs. 49ers Spread Pick

Pick: Dolphins +13.5 (-115)

Colts vs. Chiefs Spread Pick

Pick: Chiefs -6.5 (-120)

Giants vs. Rams Spread Pick

Pick: Rams -7 (-115)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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