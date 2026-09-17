NFL Week 2 ATS Picks for Every Game (Bet Chiefs to Win and Cover on Sunday Night Football)
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We're officially one week into the 2026 NFL season. It was a fun weekend of action, but let's remember to not overreact to one week of games. Look no further than last year's Week 1 game between the Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots. The Raiders beat the Patriots in that game, but then Las Vegas ended up as the worst team in the league, and the Patriots were in the Super Bowl.
Keep that in mind when placing your Week 2 bets.
You can find all my best bets for this week in the Road to 272 Bets. If you don't care about breakdowns, total bets, or moneyline wagers, and you just want my list of spread picks for every game to help you place a few bets or enter your office pick'em pool, then you're in the right place.
Let's take a look at my spread pick for all 16 Week 2 games.
NFL Week 2 Spread Picks
All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook
Lions vs. Bills Spread Pick
Pick: Lions +4.2 (-102)
Panthers vs. Falcons Spread Pick
Pick: Panthers -2.5 (-112)
Vikings vs. Bears Spread Pick
Pick: Vikings +4.5 (-108)
Eagles vs. Titans Spread Pick
Pick: Eagles -7 (-112)
Steelers vs. Patriots Spread Pick
Pick: Patriots -5.5 (-105)
Packers vs. Jets Spread Pick
Pick: Packers -3.5 (-110)
Browns vs. Buccaneers Spread Pick
Pick: Buccaneers -8.5 (-108)
Saints vs. Ravens Spread Pick
Pick: Saints +7.5 (-105)
Bengals vs. Texans Spread Pick
Pick: Texans -3 (-102)
Jaguars vs. Broncos Spread Pick
Pick: Jaguars +2.5 (-102)
Raiders vs. Chargers Spread Pick
Pick: Chargers -6.5 (-118)
Commanders vs. Cowboys Spread Pick
Pick: Commanders +4.5 (-115)
Seahawks vs. Cardinals Spread Pick
Pick: Seahawks -3.5 (-115)
Dolphins vs. 49ers Spread Pick
Pick: Dolphins +13.5 (-115)
Colts vs. Chiefs Spread Pick
Pick: Chiefs -6.5 (-120)
Giants vs. Rams Spread Pick
Pick: Rams -7 (-115)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets