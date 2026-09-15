NFL Week 2 Survivor Pool Picks (Buccaneers, NFC East Contender Highlight Top Predictions)

Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season was an absolute bloodbath when it comes to Survivor Pools, as the Los Angeles Chargers lost as 9.5-point favorites at home against the Arizona Cardinals.

L.A. was easily one of the most popular Survivor picks in Week 1, but the SI Betting team avoided the colossal upset with two very different selections .

Senior editor Iain MacMillan bet on the Las Vegas Raiders at home in Week 1, taking them to beat the lowly Miami Dolphins, which they did behind a huge game from second-year running back Ashton Jeanty.

Associate Managing Editor Peter Dewey had an even easier bet, as the Jacksonville Jaguars blasted the Cleveland Browns in the 1 p.m. EST window behind four touchdown passes from Trevor Lawrence. So, if you tailed the team’s picks, you’re through to Week 2!

This week, there are several teams favored by a touchdown or more, including the Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens, Chargers, San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams.

All season long, the SI Betting team will be sharing our favorite Survivor Picks to help our readers make a choice every week. This is the third season that MacMillan and Dewey have been making these picks, and even if they lose in their respective pools, they’ll still give weekly advice to those still pushing on.

NFL Week 1 Survivor Picks Recap

Peter Dewey: Jacksonville Jaguars (W)

Iain MacMillan: Las Vegas Raiders (W)

In Week 2, we’re eyeing a pair of NFC teams to get the job done, including one that fell short in Week 1.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

NFL Week 2 Survivor Pool Picks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Taking whatever team is facing the Cleveland Browns on any given week, as long as Deshaun Watson is their starter, is likely going to be a strong strategy in the early part of this Survivor season.

The Browns were dominated by the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1, and now they have to play against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that played better than the final score indicated against the Cincinnati Bengals.

If Tampa Bay can limit the turnovers that skewered them in Week 1, they should be able to comfortably win this game.

They're the third biggest favorite on the board in Week 2, so let's take the Bucs and hope either the Miami Dolphins or Las Vegas Raiders can pull off a big upset. – Iain MacMillan

Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles didn’t turn in the most commanding performance in Week 1, but they held off a late push by the Washington Commanders to move to 1-0.

Now, Philly hits the road to play the Tennessee Titans and Cam Ward, who were blown out by the New York Jets on Sunday. New York ran for over 150 yards against the Tennessee defense, a good sign for the Eagles and Saquon Barkley in Week 2.

When it comes to Survivor, I try to stay away from some of the most obvious picks each week while building a long-term strategy as well. San Francisco (12.5-point favorite) is going to be a popular pick against Miami, but I am worried about the 49ers adjusting back to the United States after spending so much time in Australia ahead of Week 1.

Meanwhile, the Eagles aren’t a team that has a ton of great Survivor spots in 2026.

Philly has three more games that I’d even consider: Home against Carolina, Away against Arizona and home against Indianapolis as Survivor options this season. Two of those games are in December, and I need to get there to win any pool.

The Eagles are one of the more talented teams in the league, and Cam Ward and the Titans offense showed us nothing in the loss to the Jets as a home favorite.

I’m buying the Eagles in what should be an easier game than the NFC East battle they began the campaign with in Week 1. – Peter Dewey

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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