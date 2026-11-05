NFL Week 9 ATS Picks for Every Game (Bet Texans to Cover vs. Chargers on Sunday)

Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season will mark the final slate of games in the first half of this year's campaign.

As I do every week, I'm going to break down my spread picks for all 15 games scheduled for this week. Let's dive into them.

NFL Week 9 Spread Picks

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Jaguars vs. Ravens Spread Pick

The Ravens are down their top two quarterbacks, which means that Joe Fagnano will get his first NFL start on a short week. I see no case to be made for betting on the Ravens in this spot.

Pick: Jaguars -9.5 (-120)

Bengals vs. Falcons Spread Pick

Joe Burrow is leading the NFL in virtually every single passing metric, and the Bengals' defense has been far better this year than in seasons past. Cincinnati should be a much bigger favorite.

Pick: Bengals -3 (-112)

Broncos vs. Panthers Spread Pick

I'm not going to argue with you if you tell me the Broncos continue to get lucky in close games, but let's remember they've had the toughest schedule in the league so far this season. They'll prove this week that they're a step above teams like the Panthers.

Pick: Broncos -3 (-102)

Cowboys vs. Colts Spread Pick

The Colts are selling off all their pieces and are actively looking to begin their rebuild. Even with Jonathan Taylor still in the backfield, they don't have the offense to keep pace with the Cowboys' offense.

Pick: Cowboys -5.5 (-114)

Browns vs. Saints Spread Pick

Deshaun Watson is out, and I'm certainly not a believer in Shedeur Sanders. The Saints should come out firing after a Week 8 BYE.

Pick: Saints -3 (-115)

Jets vs. Chiefs Spread Pick

The Chiefs haven't been playing well enough to deserve this big of a spread. The Jets have been playing much better than you think, especially offensively, but have been on the bad end of some poor luck.

Pick: Jets +9.5 (+100)

Lions vs. Dolphins Spread Pick

The Lions' laundry list of injuries continues to grow, and their defense remains one of the worst in the NFL. A full touchdown is hard to lay on them on the road, even with this weekend's game being against the Dolphins.

Pick: Dolphins +7 (-108)

Giants vs. Eagles Spread Pick

The Eagles are the worst team in the NFL by almost every metric, and things get especially ugly for teams that expected to be contenders heading into the season. I'm not touching this Eagles team with a 10-foot pole.

Pick: Giants -3 (-110)

Rams vs. Commanders Spread Pick

There's still time to buy low on the Los Angeles Rams, who are starting to hit their stride after a slow start. They're at their best when they can run the football, and the Commanders have one of the worst run defenses in the league.

Pick: Rams -5.5 (-110)

Texans vs. Chargers Spread Pick

The Chargers' offense is last in almost every single metric, by far the worst offense in the NFL. Now they have to take on an elite Texans defense after a BYE week. This will be another loss for the Chargers.

Pick: Texans -4.5 (-118)

Raiders vs. 49ers Spread Pick

The Raiders aren't as good as their record. They can't run the football, and their defense is a bottom-five unit in the league. The San Francisco offense is going to be able to rack up points after enjoying their BYE.

Pick: 49ers -9.5 (-112)

Packers vs. Patriots Spread Pick

This game should be a coin flip, as it's between two very similar teams. I'll take the road team getting a field goal worth of points.

Pick: Packers +3 (-110)

Cardinals vs. Seahawks Spread Pick

The Seahawks' offense has been terrible outside of Jaxon Smith-Njigba this season, and now Sam Darnold will be sidelined with an injury. I have little faith they can win this game by margin.

Pick: Cardinals +8.5 (-115)

Buccaneers vs. Bears Spread Pick

You can go a long way with an elite defense and a strong running game, and that's exactly what the Buccaneers have. This is a great sell-high spot on the Bears on a short week after an emotional win against the defending champions.

Pick: Buccaneers +6.5 (-110)

Bills vs. Vikings Spread Pick

The Bills' bad defense is going to come back to haunt them sooner rather than later. If the Vikings can slow down their rushing attack, Minnesota is going to be live to pull off the upset.

Pick: Vikings +3 (-102)

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