NFL Week 9 Best Bets (Predictions for Broncos vs. Panthers, Jets vs. Chiefs on Sunday)

The halfway point of the NFL season is upon us!

30 of the 32 teams are in action this week, including 13 games on Sunday starting with the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid.

So, why don't we place a few wagers on the action?

Every week throughout the 2026 season, the SI Betting team of Iain MacMillan and Peter Dewey share their NFL Best Bets. The goal of this column is simple:

We choose our favorite bet for Sunday or Monday, and our awesome readers get a chance to ride with us, or fade us. Plus, we'll keep track of our record here to see how we fare throughout the season.

After back-to-back rough weeks -- the Lamar Jackson injury doomed us in Week 8 -- Dewey and MacMillan are back with a moneyline pick and a an underdog selection for Week 9.

The Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers are the only teams on a bye this week, and there are a bunch of great games on Sunday, including clashes between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots.

MacMillan has picked every single game in his Road to 272 column (like he does every week), so if we don't hit the game you want to bet on in this story, make sure to check out his column!

Now, let's turn things around with these two plays for Week 9!

NFL Best Bets for Week 9

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook

Denver Broncos Moneyline (-148) vs. Carolina Panthers – Peter Dewey

New York Jets +10.5 (-120) vs. Kansas City Chiefs – Iain MacMillan

Denver Broncos Moneyline (-148) vs. Carolina Panthers – Peter Dewey

It’s rare that you’ll see a moneyline pick in our wagers in this column, but I’m forgetting the points and just taking the Denver Broncos to improve to 7-2 this season.

Denver is a perfect 4-0 against the spread when favored this season, and I’m still high on this team despite some of the offensive struggles (28th in success rate) through the first eight weeks.

This is one of the easier games for Denver this season, and the injuries across the board for the Panthers are extremely concerning against a team that has a top-10 defense. Taylor Moton is out on the offensive line, and the Panthers have been worked by Tampa Bay and Green Bay in back-to-back weeks to fall under .500.

The Broncos may not have crazy EPA/Play numbers, but they’ve taken on multiple offenses in the top-10 in EPA/Play this season and are 6-2 and in the driver’s seat to win the AFC West. Not only are the Broncos 4-0 against the spread as favorites, but they’ve covered in six of eight games – the best mark in the NFL.

That’s impressive when you consider the fact that Denver has played Seattle, San Francisco, Kansas City (twice), the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville through its first eight games.

Young and the Panthers are capable of scoring – even against this defense – but the Carolina defense is just 20th in EPA/Play, 19th in success rate and 17th in yards per play allowed. The Panthers have struggled against the run in 2026, ranking 28th in yards per carry allowed and 26th in EPA/Rush.

Jonah Coleman got going against Kansas City for Denver, and we’ve seen Nix look better over the last two weeks in wins over Arizona and Kansas City. While I don’t mind laying the points on the road, I think the moneyline is the safer play, as I’m trying to get back on track with these picks.

New York Jets +10.5 (-120) vs. Kansas City Chiefs – Iain MacMillan

The New York Jets aren’t nearly a bad enough team to be deserving of being double-digit underdogs in this spot. In fact, their offense ranks inside the top half of the NFL in several metrics, including coming in at 13th in weight EPA per play and 10th in offensive success rate.

Their defense has been where their struggles have come from, but they have allowed opposing teams to average just 4.0 yards per carry, which is going to come in handy against a Kansas City Chiefs’ offense that’s reliant on its run game.

Geno Smith hasn’t exactly lit up his opponents, but he has been efficient with the football in his hands. He has thrown just three interceptions all season and ranks fifth amongst NFL quarterbacks in completion percentage over expected. Not making mistakes and committing turnovers goes a long way in covering as a big underdog.

I haven’t seen enough from the Chiefs to lay this many points on them, especially considering they beat the likes of the Indianapolis Colts and the Las Vegas Raiders by just three points.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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