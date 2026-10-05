Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for All 4 Games on Monday Night)

The NHL slows down a bit to open the week with a four-game slate on Monday night.

We went into the weekend with another 2-1 night thanks to the Bruins’ comeback overtime win and a high-scoring game in Vegas.

I have a pick for all four games in my NHL best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, Oct. 5.

NHL Best Bets for Monday, Oct. 5.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Tampa Bay Lightning -1.5 (+130) vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Winnipeg Jets at Pittsburgh Penguins OVER 6.5 (+102)

Boston Bruins (-105) vs. Ottawa Senators

San Jose Sharks (+145) at Dallas Stars

Tampa Bay Lightning -1.5 (+130) vs. Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers and Lightning were both called out by their coaches after a listless showing in their opener. They’ve each picked up two points since then, but they came in very different ways.

The Bolts rebounded from a 5-1 loss in New York to beat the Capitals 3-1 on Saturday night. They outshot Washington 30-21 in the game, and none of the goals came on the man advantage.

On the other hand, the Flyers got shut out 7-0 in their home opener against the Penguins then picked up their two points with a pair of overtime losses. Philadelphia was still outshot 44-25 in New Jersey and 40-18 against the Hurricanes, though, and the Flyers are playing their fourth game in six nights to open the season.

The Lightning outscored the Flyers 15-3 in their three matchups last season, covering the -1.5 spread in each victory. I think that will be the case again tonight, and am a bit surprised we’re getting a +130 price.

Winnipeg Jets at Pittsburgh Penguins OVER 6.5 (+102)

Penguins may not be able to fly, but Pittsburgh’s offense is flying right now. They scored seven in Philadelphia to open the season then picked up a 6-5 overtime win against the Canadiens after going up 5-1.

The Jets haven’t been quite as high scoring, but we don’t need a ton of goals from them. They’ve scored three against the Bruins and Red Wings in their two games, though, including a 3-2 win in Detroit yesterday afternoon.

Pittsburgh should be able to get four or five past Clay Stevenson with the Jets adding in a few to get to our over.

Boston Bruins (-105) vs. Ottawa Senators

The Bruins have always been a tough team to play against at home and they showed that in their 3-0 win on opening night over the Rangers. They then went on the road for a weekend back-to-back, getting a comeback win in Winnipeg before falling 4-1 in Minnesota.

Boston has had a day to get back home and ready for this one, while Ottawa continues its road trip after a 3-2 win in Toronto on Saturday night.

I’m still not totally sure what to make of the Senators this season, as they’ve only played one game so far. The Bruins have been able to find a rhythm and don’t deserve to be home underdogs tonight.

San Jose Sharks (+145) at Dallas Stars

The Sharks hit the road after getting overtime wins against the Panthers and Kings at home to begin the season. Meanwhile, Dallas is back at home after losing a back-to-back on Friday and Saturday.

The Stars were shut out in their home opener on Friday night, falling 4-0 to the Blues, and then went into Nashville for a 2-1 loss.

The market appears to be undervaluing the Sharks a bit still, even after adding some blue-line help in the offseason. I’ll back them as road underdogs as the Stars still search for their shine.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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