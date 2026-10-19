Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Avalanche-Flyers, Sharks-Maple Leafs, Penguins-Mammoth)

We open the week with a four-game slate in the NHL on Monday night.

After going into the weekend with a 2-0 night on Friday, I’m targeting a pair of road teams and a home favorite for my NHL best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, Oct. 19.

NHL Best Bets for Monday, Oct. 19

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Colorado Avalanche -1.5 (+110) at Philadelphia Flyers

San Jose Sharks +114 at Toronto Maple Leafs

Utah Mammoth Team Total OVER 3.5 (-140) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Colorado Avalanche -1.5 (+110) at Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers finally got their first win of the season on Saturday night, but don’t let that fool you. The Senators nearly came back to tie the game in the third period, and Philadelphia’s injuries continued to pile up.

Meanwhile, the Avalanche have been idle since a 5-2 win over the Penguins on Friday night. They’re now 5-2-1 on the season, with four of those wins coming by at least three goals.

These teams are at complete opposite ends of the spectrum. The Avalanche have scored 36 goals in just eight games, while the Flyers have netted just 14 goals through 10 contests.

San Jose Sharks +114 at Toronto Maple Leafs

The Sharks and Leafs are both off to slow starts this season with San Jose at 4-3-1 and Toronto at 3-4-2. However, the Sharks have been a bit better as of late since Macklin Celebrini returned, pushing the game to a shootout in each of their last two contests.

On the other hand, the Leafs have lost three games in a row, including a 4-1 defeat to the Islanders on Saturday night. Toronto is now also without John Tavares, who is on injured reserve due to a lower-body injury.

San Jose is in the middle of a long road trip and have earned points in its first two games thus far. This game should be closer to a pick’em as Toronto is just 2-3-1 at home, including losses in the first two games of this homestand.

Utah Mammoth Team Total OVER 3.5 (-140) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

I was torn between taking the Mammoth -185 or the OVER 6.5 (-130), so let’s split the difference with a team total instead. The puck line could also be worth a look at +136.

The Penguins have lost six of their last seven games after a 2-0-0 start, including all three games on this road trip. They’ve been outscored 16-7 through three games, and Utah comes into this one with a chip on its shoulder.

The Mammoth won three games in a row, including a 4-2 decision in Edmonton, before the Oilers got the best of them in a 6-2 blowout on Saturday night. They’ve now had a day off at home to prepare for a Penguins team that is showing every bit of its age.

Utah has scored 33 goals in nine games, with Pittsburgh allowing 32 in its nine contests – all of those coming in its last eight games after a 7-0 shutout to open the season. The Mammoth should be able to easily get to at least four goals tonight at home.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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