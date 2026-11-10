Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Avalanche-Maple Leafs, Capitals-Senators, Predators-Kings)

It’s an unusually small slate in the NHL on Tuesday night with seven games on the docket.

We got off to a 1-2 start on Monday night with the Oilers beating the Rangers while the Islanders lost to the Sharks in a shootout, with a low-scoring game in Vancouver in between.

I’m targeting a high-scoring game in Toronto, a home favorite, and a road underdog for my NHL best bets on Tuesday night.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, Nov. 10

NHL Best Bets for Tuesday, Nov. 10

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Colorado Avalanche at Toronto Maple Leafs OVER 6.5 (-115)

Ottawa Senators (-130) vs. Washington Capitals

Nashville Predators (+114) at Los Angeles Kings

Colorado Avalanche at Toronto Maple Leafs OVER 6.5 (-115)

The Avalanche and Maple Leafs are two of the higher-scoring teams in the league this season.

Colorado has scored 72 goals in 18 games, with Toronto netting 64 goals in 19 contests. The Leafs have also allowed 64 goals this season, while Colorado has yielded just 56. Still, the Avalanche are one of the most profitable teams when it comes to betting the OVER at 12-6.

The Leafs got a 6-3 win in Colorado early last month, and the Avs are now looking for revenge in Toronto. I’m expecting another high-scoring game tonight in Toronto.

Ottawa Senators (-130) vs. Washington Capitals

Linus Ullmark is expected to return tonight for the Senators when they host the Capitals. Ottawa struggled a bit early on in Ullmark’s absence, but has won two in a row and three of its last four games.

Washington got back on track with a home win against the Panthers over the weekend, but the Caps had lost two straight prior to that. They’re also just 2-2-0 on the road this season.

The Senators are 6-2-0 at home and just beat Utah 4-2 over the weekend.

Ullmark’s return and Ottawa’s home ice advantage is enough for me to pull the trigger at this -130 price.

Nashville Predators (+114) at Los Angeles Kings

These are two teams that I don’t necessarily believe in this season, but will go through their ups and downs throughout the year.

The Predators are currently on the uptick, winning four in a row after a 1-2-2 stretch. On the flip side, the Kings have alternated losses and wins as of late, and are just 2-5-0 at home this year.

This game should be a lot closer to a pick’em, so I’ll take the Preds with value on the road tonight.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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