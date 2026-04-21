Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Canadiens-Lightning, Bruins-Sabres, Kings-Avalanche)

We started the week with a profitable Monday night as the Stars took down the Wild at home, and the Ducks and Oilers went OVER the total in Edmonton.

I’m looking to keep that going with an OVER in Tampa Bay, a road underdog, and a big home favorite.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, April 21.

NHL Best Bets for Tuesday, April 21

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Montreal Canadiens at Tampa Bay Lightning OVER 5.5 (-130)

Boston Bruins (+145) at Buffalo Sabres

Colorado Avalanche -1.5 (-108) vs. Los Angeles Kings

Montreal Canadiens at Tampa Bay Lightning OVER 5.5 (-130)

I broke down this best bet in the Canadiens vs. Lightning Game 2 betting preview :

These teams combined to go 5 for 10 on the power play in Game 1. The whistles don’t go away in the playoffs until later in the series, so I expect another game with a lot of penalties here tonight.

Both of these teams are clicking on the power play and can generate offense at 5-on-5 as well.

I can only look to the OVER in Game 2, and would consider taking OVER 6.5 at +115 as well.

Boston Bruins (+145) at Buffalo Sabres

I broke down this best bet in the Bruins vs. Sabres Game 2 betting preview :

I’m going with the zig-zag theory in Game 2 and taking a veteran Bruins team to bounce back in Buffalo.

Boston closed at +138 in Game 1, and we’re now getting +142 in Game 2. History shows that teams are more profitable when coming off a loss, especially on the road, per VSIN.

The Bruins have been leaning on Jeremy Swayman all season long, and he’s proven to be a strong playoff goalie in years past. If Boston was able to get a few clears in the third period of Game 1, the B's win that game, so I’ll back them as road underdogs tonight.

Colorado Avalanche -1.5 (-108) vs. Los Angeles Kings

The Avalanche have no choice but to be satisfied with a win in Game 1, although they’d probably prefer a bigger margin of victory.

Colorado outshot the Kings 32-25 in the 2-1 victory, with Los Angeles only scoring on the power play. The Kings did hold their own for most of the game at 5-on-5, but that has to come to an end sooner rather than later given the difference between these two teams.

Not only do the Avalanche have more top-end talent with the likes of Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, but they have the depth advantage as well. The Avs should be able to get a big win in Game 2.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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