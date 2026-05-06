Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Canadiens-Sabres, Ducks-Golden Knights)

We have two important games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Wednesday night.

The Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres start their series in upstate New York in the early game, with the Anaheim Ducks looking to even up their series against the Vegas Golden Knights in the nightcap.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, May 6.

NHL Best Bets for Wednesday, May 6

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Montreal Canadiens vs. Buffalo Sabres OVER 5.5 (-122)

Anaheim Ducks (+136) at Vegas Golden Knights

Montreal Canadiens vs. Buffalo Sabres OVER 5.5 (-122)

I broke down this pick in the Canadiens vs. Sabres betting preview:

I’m surprised that this total is set at 5.5 – shocked, even.

Sure, the Canadiens and Lightning played a bunch of low-scoring games, especially late in the series, but things open back up in the early stages of a new series. Teams feel each other out with the referees more willing to call penalties, especially in the first three games of a series.

All four meetings this season had at least six goals in them, and both of these teams are capable of putting a few on the board in Game 1.

If you’re looking for a side in this game, I would take the Sabres due to the slight rest advantage. They finished up their series on Friday night while the Canadiens had to battle the Lightning on Sunday evening.

Anaheim Ducks (+136) at Vegas Golden Knights

I explained in the Ducks vs. Golden Knights Game 2 betting preview why I like the road underdog tonight:

The Golden Knights came away victorious in Game 1, but the Ducks held their own and certainly weren’t out of their depths. They actually outshot the Knights 34-21, and out-chanced them 25-14 at 5-on-5 play.

Anaheim followed a similar script in the first round in Edmonton, and the Ducks did win the only regular-season meeting in Vegas this year.

I’ll take the Ducks as a value play as road underdogs tonight.

This is also a game that could go to overtime given how close Game 1 was.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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