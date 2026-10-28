Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Flames-Oilers, Devils-Avalanche, Maple Leafs-Kraken)

We have a four-game slate in the NHL on Wednesday night.

The Flyers’ furious comeback spoiled our UNDER, but the Panthers took care of business in Winnipeg for a 1-2 performance last night.

I’m targeting a road underdog, a home favorite, and a high-scoring game in Seattle for my NHL best bets on Wednesday night.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, Oct. 28.

NHL Best Bets for Wednesday, Oct. 28

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Calgary Flames (+160) at Edmonton Oilers

Colorado Avalanche (-148) vs. New Jersey Devils

Toronto Maple Leafs at Seattle Kraken OVER 6.5 (-120)

Calgary Flames (+160) at Edmonton Oilers

The Flames enter the Battle of Alberta on a four-game winning streak while the Oilers have dropped two straight. Edmonton is still the better team overall, but this price is too high for Calgary.

Devin Cooley has been terrific in between the pipes and in front of the microphone this season. He’s 4-2-0 with a 2.67 goals-against average and .914 save percentage all while dropping gems in his postgame interviews.

Connor McDavid is off to an historic start, but I’m still skeptical about Edmonton’s defense after losing 7-2 to Toronto and 4-3 in a shootout to Detroit.

Calgary won three of four meetings against Edmonton last season as well.

Colorado Avalanche (-148) vs. New Jersey Devils

I thought I was going to have to take the Avalanche on the puck line to get any value out of this game tonight, but their moneyline price has dropped below -150.

The Devils got up for Connor Hellebuyck’s debut in Dallas last night with a 5-1 win. While they’ve now won four in a row, starting with a 4-3 home win over the Avs, going to Colorado in the second half of a back-to-back is tough.

The Avalanche are 4-1-1 at home this season while the Devils are 2-2-0 on the road. The altitude gives Colorado a distinct home-ice advantage, and I wouldn’t mind sprinkling the puck line as well. The Avs’ home wins this season had final scores of 8-4, 6-1, 5-2, and 6-3.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Seattle Kraken OVER 6.5 (-120)

The Maple Leafs and Kraken have both been profitable when it comes to betting the OVER this season. Toronto is 9-5 to the OVER, with Seattle at 9-2-1.

The Leafs have gone OVER in four straight games, clearing 6.5 by at least a goal in three of those contests. The Kraken did go UNDER in their last game, but that was a 5-1 loss to Minnesota with the total set at 6.5.

Both of these teams tend to play open hockey, and I expect those OVER trends to continue tonight.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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