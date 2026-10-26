Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Kings-Rangers, Maple Leafs-Flames, Red Wings-Oilers)

We have a three-game NHL slate to open the week on Monday night.

The Los Angeles Kings visit the New York Rangers to get things started at 7 p.m. ET. The Calgary Flames then look to stay hot when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Edmonton Oilers battle the Detroit Red Wings in the late slot.

I have a pick for all three games in my NHL best bets for Monday night.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, Oct. 26.

NHL Best Bets for Monday, Oct. 26.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

New York Rangers (-130) vs. Los Angeles Kings

Toronto Maple Leafs (-155) at Calgary Flames

Detroit Red Wings at Edmonton Oilers OVER 6.5 (-125)

New York Rangers (-130) vs. Los Angeles Kings

The Rangers were one of the worst teams at home last season, but they’ve flipped the script this year. They’re 6-0-0 at home and just 1-5-1 on the road, and they’re back at Madison Square Garden after an 0-2-0 road trip.

The Kings recently picked up their first two wins of the season. However, they mustered just 13 shots on goal in a 3-1 loss to the Devils over the weekend.

New York has a clear home-ice advantage this season, and Los Angeles got outshot 32-26 and 43-27 in its two wins before that dud in New Jersey. I’ll back the Rangers as slight home favorites tonight with James Reimer called up to make his team debut.

Toronto Maple Leafs (-155) at Calgary Flames

Devin Cooley has backstopped the Flames to three straight wins, but I don’t see Calgary connecting four victories together tonight.

The Flames have scored nine goals in their last three games, but five of them came on the power play.

Toronto’s penalty kill has been great recently, allowing just one power-play goal in its last 31 opportunities – and that came against Edmonton’s vaunted man advantage. On top of that, the Leafs have scored a power-play goal in four straight games and seven of their last eight.

The Maple Leafs have also won four in a row, including a 7-2 victory in Edmonton on Saturday. The Flames are going to fade soon, and I think it will be tonight against Toronto.

Detroit Red Wings at Edmonton Oilers OVER 6.5 (-125)

The Oilers look like a completely different animal this year, maybe due to Connor McDavid’s historic start. The superstar has 33 points in 11 games, 10 clear of Leon Draisaitl with 23 points in those 11 contests. That dynamic duo leads the league in points, with defenseman Evan Bouchard tied for third with Kirill Kaprizov and Nathan MacKinnon.

Edmonton is averaging a league-high 4.36 goals per game, and it's also conceding 3.55 goals per contest. Detroit doesn’t score a ton at 2.55 goals per game, while also allowing an average of 2.91 goals.

Those numbers go out the window in Edmonton, though, as the Oilers have gone OVER in four straight games with a goal differential of 24-17.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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