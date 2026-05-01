Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Lightning-Canadiens, Sabres-Bruins, Golden Knights-Mammoth)

The first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs continues on Friday night with a trio of Game 6s on the docket.

The Montreal Canadiens look to close things out at home, while the Boston Bruins and Utah Mammoth hope to stay alive in front of their home fans.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, May 1.

NHL Best Bets for Friday, May 1

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Tampa Bay Lightning at Montreal Canadiens UNDER 5.5 (-108)

Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins UNDER 5.5 (+102)

Utah Mammoth (-105) vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Tampa Bay Lightning at Montreal Canadiens UNDER 5.5 (-108)

I broke down this pick in the Lightning vs. Canadiens Game 6 betting preview :

This is when the Stanley Cup Playoffs get really exciting. Everything tightens up the later we get into the series, especially so when a team is facing elimination.

There were seven goals in the first game of the series, but five of those were on the power play. Since then, each game has been a 3-2 final score, and I’m seeing another 3-2 or even 2-1 final here in Game 6.

Vasilevskiy will be locked in for Tampa Bay, and the Canadiens have done well to limit the Lightning thus far.

Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins UNDER 5.5 (+102)

I explained in the Sabres vs. Bruins betting preview why I like the UNDER on Friday night:

This series started with a total set at 6.5 for Game 1, but the oddsmakers have quickly adjusted to that. The Bruins aren’t generating offense, and Jeremy Swayman has stood tall in their crease to limit Buffalo’s goals – in most games, anyway.

Alex Lyon has also been great in the crease for Buffalo since taking over the starter’s job from Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

I’m expecting a game very similar to Game 5’s 2-1 final here on Friday night. It’ll be a tight-checking affair with limited time and space for both sides.

Utah Mammoth (-105) vs. Vegas Golden Knights

I explained in the Golden Knights vs. Mammoth betting preview why I like Utah to extend the series tonight:

This has been one of the most exciting series of the first round, and it’s been fairly even as well. The Golden Knights have scored 18 goals to the Mammoth’s 17.

Of Utah’s 17 goals, 16 have come at 5-on-5 to just 11 for Vegas. However, the Golden Knights do have three power-play goals and, more impressively, two shorthanded goals, including the overtime winner in Game 5.

Vegas stole one game in Utah earlier this series, but the Golden Knights are still only 20-15-8 on the road this season.

The Mammoth have been a great home team all year long (23-16-4), and I think they can force a Game 7 here.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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