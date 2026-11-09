Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Rangers-Oilers, Flyers-Canucks, Islanders-Sharks)

The NHL opens the week with another small three-game slate on Monday night.

We went into the weekend on a high note, going 3-0 on Friday night thanks to a Sabres win, Wild blowout win, and a high-scoring game in Calgary.

I have a pick for all three games in my NHL best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, Nov. 9.

NHL Best Bets for Monday, Nov. 9

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Edmonton Oilers (-162) vs. New York Rangers

Philadelphia Flyers at Vancouver Canucks OVER 6.5 (+110)

New York Islanders (-142) at San Jose Sharks

Edmonton Oilers (-162) vs. New York Rangers

The Oilers got back on track with a 4-2 win over the Canucks on Saturday night, and now host a Rangers team that they beat 4-1 earlier this month.

New York is riding a modest three-game winning streak, but those victories came against the Blues, Flyers, and Kraken. None of those teams are on the level of the Oilers. The Rangers are also just 2-5-1 on the road this season as opposed to 8-2-0 at home.

It was an easy win for Edmonton at Madison Square Garden last week, and I think the Oilers get another victory tonight over the Blueshirts.

Philadelphia Flyers at Vancouver Canucks OVER 6.5 (+110)

A stoppable force meets a movable object as the Flyers and Canucks face off in Vancouver tonight. These are two of the worst teams in the league, and Philadelphia lost 4-3 in overtime in Calgary last night.

The Canucks have allowed four or more goals in four straight games and 14 of their 19 games this season. Overall, Vancouver has allowed a league-high 87 goals in 19 games while scoring 55. The Flyers have a goal differential of 42-65, but they’ve been playing higher-scoring games recently, going OVER in six of their last seven contests.

I can’t take the Flyers as a favorite, and I’m definitely not taking the Canucks. I will happily fade both teams in a high-scoring affair, though.

New York Islanders (-142) at San Jose Sharks

The Islanders are looking to get back on track after a winless homestand against the Oilers, Hurricanes, and Devils. Those are three of the best teams in the league so far this season, and now New York opens its road trip against an inferior Sharks team.

San Jose has lost five games in a row, and this is a tough spot for the Sharks. This is their third game in four nights after a road back-to-back over the weekend, losing in Minnesota and Dallas.

The Isles are the better team, and while this price is pushing it a bit, they’re still worthy road favorites tonight in San Jose.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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