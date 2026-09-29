NHL MVP Odds: Connor McDavid Favored to Win Fourth Hart Trophy

The 2026-27 NHL is set to begin on Tuesday night!

It's a wide-open season with plenty of teams hoping to become Stanley Cup contenders, and there's no shortage of storylines to keep track of. One thing that's constant compared to recent seasons is that Connor McDavid will once again enter the season as the betting favorite to win the Hart Trophy as the league's Most Valuable Player.

Let's take a look at the top 20 names on the odds list.

NHL Hart Trophy Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Connor McDavid +250

Nathan MacKinnon +370

Macklin Celebrini +500

Leon Draisaitl +1100

Nikita Kucherov +1200

Kirill Kaprizov +1500

Auston Matthews +1800

David Pastrnak +2200

Jack Hughes +2500

Jack Eichel +3000

Mitchell Marner +3500

Cale Makar +4500

Nick Suzuki +5500

Tage Thompson +6500

Jason Robertson +6500

Mikko Rantanen +6500

Quinn Hughes +7500

Connor Bedard +8000

Cole Caufield +10000

Matthew Schaefer +12500

McDavid is set as the +250 betting favorite to win the Hart Trophy, an implied probability of 28.57%. It would be his fourth career Hart Trophy, having won it in 2016-17, 2020-21, and 2022-23.

Last year's winner, Nikita Kucherov, is fifth on the odds list at +1500. Four of the top five names on the odds list are previous winners. The name that sticks out as a new contender is Macklin Celebrini, who took a significant step forward in his second year in the league. He recorded 115 points with the Sharks last season, which was good for fourth in the league behind McDavid, Kucherov, and Nathan MacKinnon.

If he's able to improve on that performance and help lead the San Jose Sharks to the postseason, he'll be the frontrunner to win the award.

The top three goalies on the odds list to win the award are Andrei Vasilevskiy, Jeremy Swayman, and the 2024-25 winner, Connor Hellebuyck, all listed at 125-1.

At the end of the day, McDavid is the best hockey player in the world, and if the Mike Babcock hiring as head coach works out and if McDavid can remain healthy for all 82 games, it's going to take a herculean effort from any player to keep the Edmonton Oiler from winning his fourth career NHL MVP.

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Find Iain's bets, where he placed them, and how to tail them on Juice Reel.

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get up to $1,000 in bonus bets. Register now and make a $5 wager each day for five days to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.