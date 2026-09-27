Is Nico Collins Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Texans vs. Colts in NFL Week 3)

For the second week in a row, the Houston Texans will be without their star receiver Nico Collins as he deals with a hamstring injury.

Collins suffered the injury in the lead up to Week 2 and ended up missing the team's loss against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Texans have ruled out WR Nico Collins for Sunday’s game at Indianapolis due to his hamstring injury. pic.twitter.com/0zQPjyA26l — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 25, 2026

This is a massive blow for a Houston team that is already 0-2 this season, and Collins' injury has actually shifted the odds for this game. The Texans were 2.5-point favorites against the Indianapolis Colts earlier in the week, but they moved to 1.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday when Collins was ruled out.

Both Houston and Indy are 0-2 this season and looking to get back in the division race in the AFC South.

With Collins sidelined, the Texans are expected to lean on Xavier Hutchinson, Kayshon Boutte and Jaylin Noel as their top options at wide receiver. Tight end Dalton Schultz had a massive game in Week 2, catching 12 of his 14 targets for 140 yards with Collins out.

Collins is a huge loss, as the two-time Pro Bowler has posted three consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards. Last season, he had 1,117 receiving yards and six scores in 15 games.

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the Texans with their No. 1 receiver sidelined in Week 3.

Best Texans Prop Bet vs. Colts in NFL Week 3

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Dalton Schultz 5+ Receptions (-174)

Through two weeks., CJ. Stroud has targeted Dalton Schultz a whopping 22 times with the veteran tight end pulling down 16 of those passes for 175 yards. There's no doubt that Schultz is a safety blanket for Stroud, who is working with a short-handed receiver room that doesn't have Tank Dell or Collins on Sunday.

Schultz easily cleared this prop (12 catches) in Week 2 with Collins out, and I love this matchup for him against a Colts defense that is 32nd in the NFL in EPA/Play.

Last week, Indy allowed Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to finish with nine catches on 11 targets for 101 yards and a score. While Schultz may not be able to recreate his Week 2 game (of Kelce's numbers against Indy(, I believe five catches is very reasonable for a player that has been on the field for 66.7 percent of the Texans' offensive plays in 2026.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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