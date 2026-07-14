The NL MVP Award has been Shohei Ohtani’s to lose in recent years, and this year is no different.

Ohtani is well ahead of the pack at the All-Star break, but there is still half of the season left for things to change.

Let’s take a look at some of the 2026 NL MVP Odds at the All-Star break.

2026 NL MVP Odds at All-Star break

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Shohei Ohtani: -1000

Pete Crow-Armstrong: +700

Kyle Schwarber: +3500

Juan Soto: +4000

James Wood: +5500

Otto Lopez: +7000

Jordan Walker: +7500

Corbin Carroll: +8000

Bryce Harper: +8000

Jacob Misiorowski: +8000

Only 10 players have odds shorter than 100-1 to win the NL MVP Award on DraftKings, and they’re also offering a Shohei Ohtani vs. Field market with the Field at +650.

Ohtani has been dealing with some inflammation in his left knee in recent weeks, causing him to miss a start and bow out of the All-Star Game. That could open the door for one of these other players to make some noise in the second half, and the Field bet at +650 might be a worthy one. I’d rather take that than save 50 cents for Pete Crow-Armstrong, at least, even if I did think that PCA was a good bet.

Kyle Schwarber currently leads all of baseball with 32 home runs, and has put up 59 RBI and a .927 OPS through 93 games. The Phillies have turned it around since their managerial change, and this +3500 price seems long for the Philadelphia slugger.

Juan Soto is an MVP candidate in name more than anything. He’s having a good year with 21 home runs and a .967 OPS, but the Mets are one of the worst teams in the NL.

I’d consider betting on James Wood if I thought the Nationals could make a run. Unfortunately, Washington is likely to waste a breakout season by their outfielder, who has 28 home runs and 64 RBI with a .984 OPS at the break.

Perhaps Jordan Walker can build off his Home Run Derby win with a strong second half, but he, too, has the weight of a rebuilding team to carry. It’d take a lot for him to win NL MVP this year.

All in all, I’d take Schwarber at 35-1 or the Field at +650 right now. Ohtani’s injury and the Dodgers’ history with playing it safe with injuries in the second half makes him a vulnerable favorite.

Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets instantly after making a $5 bet . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.