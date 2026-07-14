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NL MVP Odds: Shohei Ohtani Overwhelming Favorite at MLB All-Star Break

Shohei Ohtani is a massive favorite to win NL MVP at the All-Star break.
Ryan Gilbert|
Shohei Ohtani is a massive favorite to win NL MVP at the All-Star break.
Shohei Ohtani is a massive favorite to win NL MVP at the All-Star break. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Los Angeles DodgersPhiladelphia Phillies

The NL MVP Award has been Shohei Ohtani’s to lose in recent years, and this year is no different.

Ohtani is well ahead of the pack at the All-Star break, but there is still half of the season left for things to change.

Let’s take a look at some of the 2026 NL MVP Odds at the All-Star break.

2026 NL MVP Odds at All-Star break

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

  • Shohei Ohtani: -1000
  • Pete Crow-Armstrong: +700
  • Kyle Schwarber: +3500
  • Juan Soto: +4000
  • James Wood: +5500
  • Otto Lopez: +7000
  • Jordan Walker: +7500
  • Corbin Carroll: +8000
  • Bryce Harper: +8000
  • Jacob Misiorowski: +8000

Only 10 players have odds shorter than 100-1 to win the NL MVP Award on DraftKings, and they’re also offering a Shohei Ohtani vs. Field market with the Field at +650.

Ohtani has been dealing with some inflammation in his left knee in recent weeks, causing him to miss a start and bow out of the All-Star Game. That could open the door for one of these other players to make some noise in the second half, and the Field bet at +650 might be a worthy one. I’d rather take that than save 50 cents for Pete Crow-Armstrong, at least, even if I did think that PCA was a good bet.

Kyle Schwarber currently leads all of baseball with 32 home runs, and has put up 59 RBI and a .927 OPS through 93 games. The Phillies have turned it around since their managerial change, and this +3500 price seems long for the Philadelphia slugger.

Juan Soto is an MVP candidate in name more than anything. He’s having a good year with 21 home runs and a .967 OPS, but the Mets are one of the worst teams in the NL.

I’d consider betting on James Wood if I thought the Nationals could make a run. Unfortunately, Washington is likely to waste a breakout season by their outfielder, who has 28 home runs and 64 RBI with a .984 OPS at the break.

Perhaps Jordan Walker can build off his Home Run Derby win with a strong second half, but he, too, has the weight of a rebuilding team to carry. It’d take a lot for him to win NL MVP this year.

All in all, I’d take Schwarber at 35-1 or the Field at +650 right now. Ohtani’s injury and the Dodgers’ history with playing it safe with injuries in the second half makes him a vulnerable favorite.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Ryan Gilbert
RYAN GILBERT

Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.

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