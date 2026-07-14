NL Rookie of the Year Odds: JJ Wetherholt and Sal Stewart Battling at the Top

The NL Rookie of the Year odds show a two-horse race at the All-Star break.

St. Louis Cardinals infielder JJ Wetherholt is the slight favorite over Cincinnati Reds slugger Sal Stewart. The NL Central combatants have both put up strong first halves ahead of the break.

Let’s take a look at some of the NL Rookie of the Year odds at the All-Star break.

2026 NL Rookie of the Year Odds at All-Star Break

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

JJ Wetherholt: -155

Sal Stewart: +280

Carson Benge: +1500

AJ Ewing: +1800

Bryce Eldridge: +2000

Esmerlyn Valdez: +2000

TJ Rumfield: +2500

Nolan McLean: +2800

Foster Griffin: +2800

Wetherholt entered the season as one of the favorites to win the NL Rookie of the Year Award, and he hasn’t disappointed. He’s batting .259 with 13 home runs and a .755 OPS. Looking at those numbers doesn’t quite show a -155 favorite, though.

Sal Stewart is also batting in the .250s (.256, to be exact) but has 19 home runs and 65 RBI to lead all NL rookies. His .812 OPS is also impressive during a rookie year.

Carson Benge is batting .263 with 11 home runs, but just 37 RBI on an underperforming Mets team that will probably cost him a real chance – not that I’d bet on him, anyway.

TJ Rumfield is interesting, though. He leads all NL rookies with 99 hits and has 12 home runs. The Rockies slugger is batting .296 with an .855 OPS, which also leads all NL rookies. Playing his home games at Coors Field may be a knock on him by some voters. Still, he has a path to the award, and his odds should be shorter than 25-1, in my opinion.

At this point, the only bet I could recommend is probably on Stewart or Rumfield, depending on your risk tolerance.

Stewart could very well end the season with at least 30 home runs and a similar batting average to Wetherholt.

Can Rumfield get his average above .300 with 20 to 25 home runs before the season’s end? His odds should shorten as well.

Unlock $100 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings . Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $200 in bonus bets no matter what.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.