NL West Division Odds: Dodgers a Virtual Lock at All-Star Break

The San Diego Padres have been able to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a run for their money in the National League West in recent years, but that doesn’t appear to be the case this season.

The Dodgers have a massive 11.5-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks (and 12.5-game lead over the Padres) in the NL West at the All-Star break. They’re on pace to finish with over 100 wins for the first time since 2023.

Nevertheless, let’s take a look at the NL West division odds at the All-Star break.

NL West Odds at All-Star Break

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Los Angeles Dodgers: -20000

San Diego Padres: +4500

Arizona Diamondbacks: +5000

San Francisco Giants: +25000

Colorado Rockies: +30000

The Dodgers’ odds of -20000 to win the NL West imply a 99.5% chance of winning the division. It’s a virtual lock at this point.

Shohei Ohtani continues to do Shohei Ohtani things, hitting 22 home runs while going 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA on the mound. He has dealt with some injuries recently, though, so the Dodgers may play it cautiously in the second half.

Still, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Justin Wrobleski have both been fantastic in the rotation with ERAs under 3.00, and the Dodgers’ bullpen ERA of 3.80 is the ninth-best in the league. On offense, Max Muncy, Andy Pages, and Freddie Freeman all have 15 or more home runs and an OPS over .800.

Ketel Marte, Corbin Carroll, and Eduardo Rodriguez are doing their best to keep the Diamondbacks in contention. The NL West is out of reach, but they’re just 2.5 games back of a playoff spot.

The same goes for the Padres, who are 3.5 games back of a Wild Card spot even with Manny Machado just barely batting over .200 and Fernando Tatis Jr. only hitting five home runs this season.

The NL West has been the Dodgers’ to lose in recent years, as they’ve won it four seasons in a row and all but once (the Giants in 2021) since 2013. This year, it’s really the Dodgers’ division to lose.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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