Norway vs. England Opening Odds for World Cup Quarterfinals (England Favored to Advance)

Saturday’s World Cup action begins with a quarterfinal clash between Norway and England, which is arguably the most anticipated match of this knockout round.

Norway is in the quarterfinals for the first time in the nation’s history, riding some impressive goal scoring from star Erling Haaland. The Man City star scored twice in the team’s 2-1 win over Brazil in the Round of 16, and he has a serious case for the Golden Boot, scoring seven times in four matches.

Meanwhile, England is looking to make a third semifinal appearance since its last World Cup win (back in 1966), and it has two of the brightest stars leading the way in Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham.

England has a 2-0-0 record against Norway in their previous international matches, but the two nations have squared off since 2014.

Can Haaland lead Norway to one of the biggest upsets in this World Cup?

Here’s a look at the opening odds for Saturday’s match.

Norway vs. England Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

To Advance

Norway: +180

England: -225

3-Way Moneyline

Norway: +310

England: -115

Draw: +270

Total

2.5 (Over -140/Under +115)

Based on England’s -225 odds to advance, it has an implied probability of 69.23 percent to reach the semifinals.

The most interesting line in this match may be the total, as Norway has combined for three or more goals in every game in this tournament and has the highest expected goals allowed over its last 10 matches of any team in the quarterfinals.

Norway vs. England Preview

Offense is going to be the name of the game on Saturday, as Norway has combined for five, five, five, three and three goals so far in five World Cup matches.

England had three goals in a 3-2 win over Mexico in the Round of 16, and three of the best goal scorers in the world will all be on the pitch in this match.

England is clearly the more talented team, but it has continuously come up short at the World Cup trying to break this now 60-year drought. However, Norway’s offense was extremely reliant on Haaland (two goals against Brazil) in the last round and may struggle against an England team that has allowed just 0.85 expected goals per game over its last 10 international matches.

The SI Betting team will have a pick and props for this match on Saturday, but my early lean is to take the OVER 2.5 goals (-140).

England’s offense is averaging 2.02 expected goals per game over its last 10, and these teams have combined for three or more goals in eight of their 10 games in the 2026 World Cup.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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