Norway vs. England Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Quarterfinals

Saturday’s World Cup Quarterfinal action starts with one of the most anticipated matches of the tournament, as Harry Kane and England aim to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2018 against Norway and Golden Boot candidate Erling Haaland.

England is back in the quarterfinals after holding off Mexico in the Round of 16, but it has not won a World Cup since 1966. Can Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham finally get England over the hump?

The path to the final isn’t easy, especially with Norway (+1500 to win the World Cup) waiting in the quarterfinals. Norway downed Ivory Coast and Brazil in the first two knockout rounds to reach the quarterfinals for the first time in the nation’s history, and Haaland has been one of the best players in the tournament during this run.

He scored twice in the win over Brazil, and is in the conversation for the Golden Boot with Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

Oddsmakers have set England as the favorite to win this match, though it is just -115 to win in regulation.

Let’s take a look at the odds, the history for each of these squads and a few picks to make for Saturday’s quarterfinal.

Norway vs. England Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

To Advance

Norway: +180

England: -225

3-Way Moneyline

Norway: +310

England: -115

Draw: +270

Total

2.5 (Over -140/Under +115)

Norway vs. England How to Watch

Date: Saturday, July 11

Time: 5:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Miami Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX, FOX One, Telemundo

Norway record: 4-0-1

England record: 4-1-0

Norway vs. England History and World Cup Performance

This is the third time that Norway and England are meeting on the international stage, though it’s the first time they’ve faced off since 2014.

England has two 1-0 wins over Norway, but this team has a much different look with Haaland leading the way.

Norway

Norway has never made it this far at a World Cup, but it has turned in some impressive performances so far, going 4-0-1 with the lone loss coming to France (the favorite to win it all).

In the Round of 16, Norway had two goals from Haaland to beat Brazil, and the Brazilians’ lone goal was a late penalty from Neymar when the game was already decided.

England

Is this finally the year that England wins it all? The Round of 16 win over Mexico was impressive, and this team has responded in a big way after a Group Stage tie against Ghana, scoring two or more goals in each of the last three matches.

England has at least made the quarterfinals in three straight World Cups, though it has just two semifinals appearances (2018 and 1990) since winning it all back in 1966.

Norway vs. England Best Prop Bet

Erling Haaland Anytime Goal Scorer (+100)

Haaland has appeared in four of Norway’s five matches in the 2026 World Cup – he sat out the loss to France – scoring seven times. He’s registered multiple goals in three of his matches, including a dominant showing against Brazil in the Round of 16.

Haaland isn’t going to handle a ton of touches for Norway, but he’s simply one of the best finishers in the sport.

So far in the World Cup, Haaland has recorded 18 shots, putting 12 of them on goal. He’s scored on over half of his shots on goal in this tournament (7-of-12) making him an extremely dangerous weapon every time he’s near the net.

England has allowed three goals so far in the knockout rounds, so I expect Norway to get on the board – with Haaland as the clear favorite to make that happen – on Saturday.

Norway vs. England Prediction and Pick

England is the more talented team heading into this quarterfinal, but there are a lot of ghosts hanging over this squad as it looks to snap a lengthy World Cup drought.

So, I’m going to bet on the total in Saturday’s match, as I expect both of these teams to find the back of the net.

In the knockout rounds, England has allowed three goals, combining for three and five goals in two matches. Norway has back-to-back 2-1 wins in the knockout round, and it has easily cleared this total in every match.

During the Group Stage, Norway scored eight goals and allowed seven, reaching five goals in every single one of those games. Over its last 10 international matches, Norway is allowing 1.49 expected goals per game – the most of any team in the quarterfinals.

England’s offense is averaging 2.02 expected goals per game during that stretch, and this game features three elite goal scorers in Kane, Haaland and Bellingham. There’s a reason that oddsmakers have this total heavily juiced towards the OVER, and I think it’s a bargain at 2.5 on Saturday evening.

Pick: OVER 2.5 (-140 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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