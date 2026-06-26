Norway vs. France Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

Arguably, the best game of the World Cup group stage is Friday's Group I matchup between Norway and France.

We all know how good France is, but Norway was a popular dark horse heading into the tournament and has lived up to that title. Norway is 2-0 through its first two matches, including an impressive win against Senegal.

Now, these two teams will face each other with the top spot in the group on the line. It's worth noting that if the game ends in a draw, it will be France that will win the group with a goal differential of +5 compared to Norway at +4.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for Friday's marquee matchup.

Norway vs. France Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Norway +380

France -170

Draw +360

Total

OVER 2.5 (-162)

UNDER 2.5 (+132)

Norway vs. France How to Watch

Date: Friday, June 26

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Boston Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Peacock

Norway record: 2-0-0

France record: 2-0-0

Norway vs. France History and Tournament Results

These two teams have faced each other 16 times. France has a 7-4-5 record in those matches. The most recent match was an international friendly in 2014. France won that match by a score of 4-0.

Norway

Norway beat Iraq by a score of 4-1 in its first match of the tournament, and then beat Senegal by a score of 3-2. Norway was up 3-1 in that match, but allowed a late goal, which was a pivotal one, leading to Norway losing the goal-differential tiebreaker to France.

France

France went beat Senegal by a score of 3-1, and then blanked Iraq 3-0 in its second game.

Norway vs. France Best Prop Bet

Kylian Mbappe Anytime Goal (+105) via DraftKings

In today's edition of my Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today, I made the case for jumping on the opportunity to bet on Kylian Mbappe at plus-money:

I'm surprised we can bet on Kylian Mbappe to score at plus-money, so I'm going to jump on this opportunity. He's second behind only Lionel Messi in expected goals at 3.44, and he has found the back of the net four times. While Norway has a strong attack, the Norwegians are susceptible defensively, sporting an expected goals against of 1.35. Let's take advantage of this opportunity to bet on Mbappe at plus-money.

Norway vs. France Prediction and Pick

France is going to prove that it's a significant step above Norway in this match. I wrote about it in today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets Today:

Norway's offense is one of the best in the tournament, but I have concerns about them when facing a team as complete and as elite as France. The Norwegians have an expected goal differential of just +0.12 through their first two games, and they have one of the highest expected goals against marks amongst all teams in the World Cup.

It's time for us to remember that there are levels to this. France is a step above Norway and will prove it by winning by 2+ goals on Friday.

Pick: France -1.5 (+154) via FanDuel

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