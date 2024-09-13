Notre Dame vs. Purdue Final Score Prediction for College Football Week 3
Notre Dame was on the wrong end of one of the worst upsets of the season, losing to Northern Illinois as four touchdown favorites at home, possibly ending the team’s College Football Playoff hopes.
Can the Fighting Irish get off the mat and go on the road against Big Ten foe Purdue? The team now has injury questions with Riley Leonard suffering an apparent shoulder injury last week, which can impact the team’s effectiveness on the road. How should we handicap this one with questions mounting around Marcus Freeman’s side?
Here’s the latest odds, news and our final score prediction for Notre Dame vs. Purdue:
Notre Dame vs. Purdue Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Notre Dame: -7.5 (-115)
- Purdue: +7.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Notre Dame: -315
- Purdue: +250
Total: 47..5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Notre Dame vs. Purdue Final Score Prediction
Leonard suffered a shoulder injury in the stunning loss to Northern Illinois, and hasn’t been a full participant in practice.
The Irish do have a capable backup quarterback in Steve Angeli, who complete 15-of-19 passes for 232 yards with three touchdowns in the team’s Sun Bowl win against Oregon State.
Angeli may be able to unlock the Notre Dame passing game over the run-first Leonard, who is also banged up.
Purdue’s offense runs an air-raid like system under offensive coordinator with veteran quarterback Hudson Card, but Notre Dame has proven it can play at a high level after shutting down Texas A&M’s offense on the road.
As noted in our preview for this week’s slate, Purdue struggled last season against capable defenses, and Notre Dame is among the best in the sport.
Last season, Purdue failed to score more than 20 points just once in eight games against teams that ranked inside the top 50 in yards per play allowed. Overall, the team averaged 17.6 points per game.
I’ll trust Notre Dame to win in a defensive slugfest.
Final Score Prediction Notre Dame 24, Purdue 13
More College Football Stories
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.