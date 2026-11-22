Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets picked up back-to-back impressive wins over Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets, and they’re heavily favored on Sunday in a battle with the Chicago Bulls.

Denver is set as a 9.5-point favorite on the road against a Chicago team that is 2-8 straight up against teams that are .500 or better this season. The Bulls are just 4-11 overall and won’t have No. 4 overall pick Caleb Wilson (hand) in the lineup.

In addition to that, Norman Powell and Jalen Smith – two key rotation players – are questionable.

Denver has faced a lot of questions this season about the team’s title window, but it has shown it can compete with some clear playoff contenders in the last week. Jamal Murray is off to a fast start this season, which has helped the team make up for struggles from Cam Johnson and Aaron Gordon.

Can Denver pick up an easy road win to get to 10-5 this season?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this interconference battle on Sunday.

Nuggets vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Nuggets -9.5 (-115)

Bulls +9.5(-105)

Moneyline

Nuggets: -423

Bulls: +331

Total

235.5 (Over -113/Under -107)

Nuggets vs. Bulls How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 22

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: United Center

How to Watch (TV): CHSN, Altitude, NBA League Pass

Nuggets record: 9-5

Bulls record: 4-11

Nuggets vs. Bulls Injury Reports

Nuggets Injury Report

DaRon Holmes – out

Bryce Hopkins – out

Julian Strawther – out

Cam Whitmore – out

Bulls Injury Report

Caleb Wilson – out

Jalen Smith – questionable

Norman Powell – questionable

Tobe Awaka – out

Jaylin Sellers – out

Orlando Robinson – out

Patrick Williams – probable

Nuggets vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bets

Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet

Nikola Jokic OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-127)

In Sunday’s edition of our best NBA props column at SI Betting , I explained why this could be a huge game for The Joker on the glass:

Nikola Jokic has seen his rebounding dip a bit in the 2026-27 season, averaging 10.4 boards on 19.8 rebound chances per game.

Jokic only has five games with more than 11.5 boards this season, making him a bit of a risky prop selection on Sunday. However, the matchup couldn’t be any better. The Bulls are 27th in the NBA in rebound percentage and 28th in opponent rebounds per game this season.

Plus, Jalen Smith is listed as questionable for this game.

Jokic should be able to feast on the glass, especially since the Bulls are just 23rd in the league in field goal percentage in the 2026-27 campaign. He’s had some low rebound games against good rebounding teams, but he should be able to convert more rebound chances against a tanking Chicago team.

Nuggets vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick

Denver has won back-to-back games, knocking off Boston and Houston to improve to 9-5 this season. The Nuggets are now seven and three in their last 10 games, and they finally picked up the “quality” wins that everyone has been waiting for in the 2026-27 season.

Now, Denver is heavily favored on the road against the Chicago Bulls, who are just 4-11 in their first 15 games, including a 1-5 mark at home. Chicago has listed Norman Powell (questionable) and Jalen Smith (questionable) on the injury report while exciting rookie Caleb Wilson (hand) remains out.

That should make this a very winnable game for Denver, which is an 8.5-point road favorite.

The Nuggets have jumped into the top half of the league in net rating while the Bulls (minus-7.8 net rating) are just 25th. Chicago is also just 2-8 against teams .500 or better while Denver has gone a perfect 5-0 against teams below .500.

I expect the Nuggets to handle this Bulls team, as they’re an impressive 3-1 against the spread when favored on the road in the 2026-27 season.

Pick: Nuggets -9.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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