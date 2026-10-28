Nuggets vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Oct. 28

For the second time this season, the Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans will face off, and the first matchup was one of the better games in the 2026-27 campaign.

Denver scored 141 points in an overtime win in that game, but it’s off to a slow start in the 2026-27 season, losing at home as a 7.5-point favorite against Golden State on Monday.

Can the Nuggets bounce back on the road against Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III and an interesting young Pelicans core?

Oddsmakers have set the Nuggets as favorites in this matchup, after Saturday's overtime clash. The Pelicans have yet to pick up a win in the 2026-27 season, and they have not played since that game against Denver.

On the bright side, New Orleans has been in every game, losing by three to Indiana, one to Utah and six to Denver. Does it finally snap the skid at home?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Western Conference battle.

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Nuggets -4.5 (-110)

Pelicans +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Nuggets: -198

Pelicans: +164

Total

240.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Nuggets vs. Pelicans How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 28

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Smoothie King Center

How to Watch (TV): Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans.com, Altitude, NBA League Pass

Nuggets record: 1-2

Pelicans record: 0-3

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Injury Reports

Nuggets Injury Report

Alpha Diallo – out

Cameron Johnson – doubtful

Spencer Jones – out

Julian Strawther – out

Pelicans Injury Report

Jordan Poole – probable

Julian Reese – probable

Malik Dia – doubtful

Yves Missi – out

Jaron Pierre Jr. – doubtful

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet

Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet

Zion Williamson UNDER 5.5 Rebounds (-154)

In today’s edition of my best NBA props for SI Betting , I shared why I’m fading Zion Williamson in this rematch:

I’m fading New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson on Wednesday in a rematch with the Denver Nuggets. The star forward is averaging just three rebounds per game, and he put up just one board in over 32 minutes of action in the first meeting against Denver.

To make matters worse, Williamson is averaging just 6.7 rebound chances per game this season. So, he’d have to convert all of those to clear this prop.

I’m not buying it, even though the Nuggets are just 16th in the league in rebound percentage after three games. Williamson has never been an elite rebounder (averaging 6.4 per game for his career), and I don’t expect that to change in the 2026-27 season.

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick

The Nuggets needed overtime to beat New Orleans at home earlier this season, and I don’t love Denver’s start to the season with Cameron Johnson and Spencer Jones already banged up.

The Nuggets are extremely thin when it comes to their bench, and losing two rotation players a week into the season is less than ideal for Nikola Jokic and Co.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans have been in every game they’ve played, going 2-1 against the spread. I don’t know if they’ll be able to pull off an upset, but Denver just lost badly to the Golden State Warriors on Monday and is 26th in the league in net rating.

I’ll take the points with New Orleans at home on Wednesday night.

Pick: Pelicans +4.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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