Optimistic Caleb Williams Injury Update Boosts Bears' Odds vs. Falcons in NFL Week 6

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has not played since Week 2 with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, but he was listed as questionable for Week 5 against the Green Bay Packers before sitting out.

Now, it appears Williams is on track to play in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons, even though there have been conflicting reports about his health over the last week. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that "all signs" point to the former No. 1 overall pick making his return on Sunday.

Rap: All signs point towards Caleb Williams (hamstring) returning in Week 6. pic.twitter.com/tLfBNSxRrE — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 12, 2026

The betting market is bracing for Williams to play in Week 6, as the odds for the Bears vs. Falcons matchup have moved by several points. Chicago went from a 1.5-point underdog in the opening odds for this game to a three-point favorite, and it's now -120 to cover the spread. That's a sign that this line could move to 3.5 before Sunday's game, especially if Williams is ruled in.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Bears set at -175 to win this game outright over an Atlanta team that fell to 2-3 in Week 5. According to DraftKings, 61 percent of the moneyline bets are on the Bears while 55 percent of the spread bets are on Atlanta to cover.

The Bears are 2-1 this season without the former No. 1 overall pick, but he's by far their best option at quarterback after Tyson Bagent and Case Keenum led the team to just seven points in a Week 5 loss to Green Bay.

Before going down in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings Williams threw for 407 yards, two scores and one pick while also adding a pair of touchdowns on the ground for Chicago.

Bagent has thrown three interceptions in his two starts for Chicago while Keenum threw a pick in relief of Bagent on Sunday. Keenum probably had the best start of any Bears backup, leading the team to a win over Philly in Week 3.

Chicago's first practice report will come out on Wednesday, and if Williams is limited or a full participant, it will bode well for his chances of playing in Week 6.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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