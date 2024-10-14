Oregon Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Becomes Most Likely Heisman Trophy Winner Following Win vs. Ohio State
After another consequential Saturday, the Heisman Trophy market is on the move again.
With an award winning performance from Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel on Saturday against Ohio State in a potential National Championship preview, he has become the second favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.
Gabriel slots in behind Boise State’s outstanding running back Ashton Jeanty, who ran for over 200 yards in Saturday’s win against Hawai’i while Colorado’s Travis Hunter falls down the odds board after an injury in the Buffaloes' home loss to Kansas State.
With Hunter’s availability in question, as well as Gabriel announcing himself as a contender, what should we make of the Heisman Trophy betting market ahead of Week 8?
Here’s the latest and where you should consider putting your money.
2024 Heisman Trophy Odds
- Ashtony Jeanty, Boise State: +175
- Dillon Gabriel, Oregon: +320
- Cam Ward, Miami (Florida): +700
- Jalen Milroe, Alabama: +1000
- Carson Beck, Georgia: +1200
- Cade Klubnik, Clemson: +1200
- Quinn Ewers, Texas: +2200
- Drew Allar, Penn State: +2500
- Travis Hunter, Colorado: +2500
- Garrett Nussmeier, LSU: +2800
Travis Hunter Injury Shakes Up Heisman Trophy Odds
Hunter was at the top of the odds board heading into a Big 12 showdown against Kansas State, but a first half shoulder injury may torpedo his chances of competing for the award.
We haven’t received an update on Hunter since the Buffs 31-28 loss to Kansas State, but with every mounting loss for the team, any impact to his health will negate his ability to play both ways at a high level, if at all. The betting market reacted swiftly, moving Hunter down to +2500 on potentially bad injury news coming this week.
Meanwhile, it was a ho-hum 217-yard effort on the ground from Jeanty in the Broncos 28-7 win at Hawai’i.
The running back continues his historic pace to clear Barry Sanders’ single season record for rushing yards in a season (including the conference championship game), which to me is necessary for him to win it with a mounting group of formidable quarterbacks.
Further, Boise State must continue to win out and remain the clear Group of Five College Football Playoff contender. So, at this price, do you buy Jeanty avoiding a dud game and Boise State avoiding a loss?
That’s not for me.
Target Dillon Gabriel, Cam Ward and Quinn Ewers in Heisman Trophy Odds
Instead, I’m assessing the viability of the quarterbacks moving forward, and three appear to be the ones of interest heading into Week 8.
There are three routes to take, in my opinion.
Let’s start with Gabriel, who was electric in the Ducks’ thrilling victory over the Buckeyes, 32-31. Gabriel completed 23-of-34 passes for 341 yards with three total touchdowns in the (minor) upset of Ohio State, announcing Oregon as a National Championship contender.
Looking at the big picture, Oregon will be favored in every game this season with some quality opponents on the schedule still. The team hosts Illinois in Week 9 and is at Michigan in Week 10. While the Ducks may find themselves in some defensive-minded affairs that can suppress Gabriel’s overall numbers, they now have the sterling resume that can support his Heisman candidacy.
Statistically, Gabriel is 10th in passing yards and tops in completion percentage amongst quarterbacks with over 100 pass attempts.
If Oregon runs the table in the regular season, setting up a Big Ten Championship Game against a College Football Playoff team, Gabriel will be the favorite ahead of that matchup in Indianapolis.
Remember, Gabriel entered the season as the Heisman Trophy favorite. Now, he has the win to back it up.
Meanwhile, Cam Ward was off this week as the Hurricanes gear up for a road trip at Louisville. Ward has had two close calls already this season, nearly losing as double digit favorites to Virginia Tech and at Cal, but Ward’s excellence showed late as Miami remained undefeated. He is second in passing yards and tied for the most passing touchdowns for the undefeated ‘Canes.
Miami is, like Oregon, set to be favored in every remaining game this season, but it appears that given the team’s recent performances, susceptible to an upset. To me, given the candidates, one loss Miami will be up against it producing Ward as a Heisman contender. However, if you believe the team can navigate a soft ACC schedule and Ward can continue to produce statistically, he has drifted too far out, especially ahead of a marquee matchup against Lousiville.
Lastly, Quinn Ewers remains live for the Heisman Trophy. While he may not win the award, he has the ability to cut his odds in half on Saturday with Georgia heading to Austin to face the Longhorns. Ewers will not have the numbers that Gabriel, Ward or Jeanty will have, but he has the ability to compile a ton of impressive wins.
If the Longhorns go undefeated this season, that will include a win at Michigan, home against Georgia, at Texas A&M and in the SEC Championship Game against another College Football Playoff caliber team.
To me, the chaos choice is an undefeated Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, who at price seems attractive with the Longhorns being favored north of a field goal against Georgia.
So, there are three quarterbacks, all for different risk tolerance.
Things are sure to change after another doozy of a college football slate in Week 8, so make sure to keep your eyes peeled to some of these Heisman Trophy contenders.
