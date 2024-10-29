Oregon vs. Michigan Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 10
Oregon’s path to a Big Ten title continues to crystalize as we hit November and an expected difficult matchup for the Ducks appears far easier than preseason expectations.
The Ducks travel to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan in Big Ten action, but the Wolverines look like a shell of the National Championship team from a year ago. Oregon, with Heisman Trophy contender Dillon Gabriel, is listed as a massive road favorite in Saturday’s tilt, but will the Ducks hunt margin in this game with an eye on staying healthy?
Here’s our full betting preview.
Oregon vs. Michigan Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Ole Miss: -15.5 (-110)
- Arkansas: +15.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Oregon: -850
- Michigan: +570
Total: 45.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Oregon vs. Michigan How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 2
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Michigan Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Oregon Record: 7-0
- Michigan Record: 5-3
Oregon vs. Michigan Key Players to Watch
Oregon
Dillon Gabriel: Gabriel’s Heisman Trophy campaign continues to pick up steam as the leading man of the No. 1 team in the country. Gabriel is near the top of all quarterback metrics, tossing for 2,371 yards with 23 total touchdowns and only five interceptions while completing over 76% of his passes. Overall, the Ducks offense has begun to look like a National Championship caliber one, 15th in EPA/Play.
Michigan
Davis Warren: Warren is back under center for the Wolverines after being benched early in the season. As Michigan continues to search for consistency at quarterback, Warren is back in the mix. He completed 13-of-19 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown in the team’s win against Michigan State, but will face a far tougher test on Saturday against Oregon’s elite defense that is top 15 in the country in sacks.
Oregon vs. Michigan Prediction and Pick
The real question in this game is whether Oregon wants to run up the score on Michigan or not.
The Wolverines offense isn’t able to string together consistent drives with the inability to pass the ball down the field. While the team’s run game is still strong, it's easy to stop it when the opposition can load the box. The Wolverines are 116th in EPA/Pass and 114th in overall yards per play.
Michigan has remained competitive due to the elite defense, but the group won’t have answers for the Oregon offense that has rounded into form. Even if the run game isn’t effective against Michigan’s sturdy defensive line, the Ducks are more than comfortable attacking with the quick passing game to spread out the Wolverines secondary. Gabriel is completing more than 84% of his passes that are less than 10 yards down the field, per Pro Football Focus.
If Oregon gets to 20 points, I’m comfortable in saying the team wins the game outright, but with an eye on the future and maintaining its undefeated record, will the team try and ensure a cover and play the starters deep into this game?
I’ll focus on the first half spread in this one, taking Oregon to get up by two scores before the break and not worry about a potential back door cover.
PICK: Oregon First Half -8.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.