Orioles vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 15

The Baltimore Orioles continue their playoff push as Pete Alonso continues his comeback tour against the New York Mets on Tuesday night.

The O’s clawed out a 2-1 win to open the series last night and are three games back of a Wild Card spot in the final weeks of the season.

That was the second straight loss for the Mets, who have lost three of their last four contests.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Orioles vs. Mets on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Orioles vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Orioles +1.5 (-188)

Mets -1.5 (+154)

Moneyline

Orioles +113

Mets -136

Total

8 (Over -110/Under -110)

Orioles vs. Mets Probable Pitchers

Orioles: Shane Baz (6-15, 4.05 ERA)

Mets: Sean Manaea (5-7, 4.79 ERA)

Shane Baz is looking to bounce back from allowing five runs in 5.2 innings to the Guardians last time out. He had allowed three runs on nine hits in 12 innings in his previous two starts.

Sean Manaea has been struggling for a while now, allowing at least four runs in each of his last five outings.

Orioles vs. Mets How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 15

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Citi Field

How to Watch (TV): MASN, SNY

Orioles record: 73-78

Mets record: 69-81

Orioles vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bets

Orioles Best MLB Prop Bet

Pete Alonso To Hit A Home Run (+304)

Pete Alonso is sitting on 299 career home runs and hit a long foul ball last night, as he heads into his second game as a visitor at Citi Field.

Manaea didn’t allow a home run last time out, but has given up 21 long balls in 30 games (16 starts) this season. I’ll take a chance on Alonso to give the Mets fans something to cheer about tonight.

Orioles vs. Mets Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

I’m a bit surprised that the Orioles are underdogs tonight. While they sit five games under .500, they’re only three games back of Cleveland for the final AL Wild Card spot. They’ll also have some of the New York fans behind them as Pete Alonso is back in Queens.

The Mets have scored just one run in their last two games, and they’ll need a lot more than that with Sean Manaea on the mound. The southpaw has allowed at least four runs in each of his last five starts, totalling 23 runs in 28.2 innings in that span.

I’ll take a crack at the O’s as road underdogs tonight.

Pick: Orioles +113

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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