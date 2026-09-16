Orioles vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 16
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Pete Alonso played hero with a game-tying home run in the ninth inning for the Baltimore Orioles in a 7-5 win over the New York Mets to keep them alive in the AL Wild Card race.
The O’s are now looking for the sweep in New York, while the Mets have lost three in a row and four of their last five contests.
Chris Bassitt will get the ball for the Orioles tonight against one of his former teams.
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Orioles vs. Mets on Wednesday, Sept. 16.
Orioles vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Orioles +1.5 (-186)
- Mets -1.5 (+153)
Moneyline
- Orioles +112
- Mets -135
Total
- 9 (Over -101/Under -119)
Orioles vs. Mets Probable Pitchers
- Orioles: Chris Bassitt (7-5, 4.88 ERA)
- Mets: Robert Stock (1-3, 5.93 ERA)
Chris Bassitt bounced back with five two-run innings against the Blue Jays last time out after allowing eight runs in 11.1 innings in his previous two starts.
Robert Stock threw 5.1 shutout innings two starts ago, but that was in between allowing 10 runs in eight innings in his two starts around that.
Orioles vs. Mets How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Sept. 16
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citi Field
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Orioles record: 74-78
- Mets record: 69-82
Orioles vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bets
Orioles Best MLB Prop Bet
- Chris Bassitt OVER 3.5 Strikeouts (-162)
Chris Bassitt isn’t usually too much of a strikeout pitcher, but four isn’t a lot of punchouts, and he’s had at least five in two straight starts and four of his last five.
There is a bit of juice here at -162, so I’d consider a step ladder up to OVER 4.5 (+135) and maybe even OVER 5.5 (+280) as he reached six strikeouts in two of his last five outings.
Orioles vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
I don’t quite understand why the Orioles are underdogs tonight.
Sure, the Mets are at home, but they’re 34-42 at home while the Orioles are 38-39 on the road. And it’s not as if New York has the better pitcher on the mound. If anything, Bassitt gives the O’s an edge over Stock, or you can call it even if you really want to.
Of course, Baltimore also has the narrative of “more to play for” as well as the O’s sit three games back of the final AL Wild Card spot with two teams ahead of them.
Pick: Orioles +112
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop