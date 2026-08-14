Orioles vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 14

The Tampa Bay Rays return home from a perfect road trip to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.

The Rays swept the Rockies, Mariners, and Athletics on their nine-game road trip to return home with a league-best (by percentage points) 74-46 record.

Meanwhile, the Orioles just lost two of three in Texas and Minnesota to start their road trip.

The home team has won all six games in this season series thus far, with all of those contests coming in mid-to-late May.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Orioles vs. Rays on Friday, Aug. 14.

Orioles vs. Rays Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Orioles +1.5 (-157)

Rays -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline

Orioles +147

Rays -158

Total

8 (Over -112/Under -107)

Orioles vs. Rays Probable Pitchers

Orioles: Kyle Bradish (7-11, 3.69 ERA)

Rays: Steven Matz (5-4, 5.46 ERA)

Kyle Bradish is expected to start on Friday night after allowing just two runs (one earned) in six innings in Texas last time out. He’s allowed three runs on nine hits in 11.1 innings against the Rays this season.

The Rays are hoping that Steven Matz found something in the bullpen after struggling as a starter earlier in the year. He had a horrible start in Baltimore (3 IP, 6 ER) but also allowed just one run in four innings at home against the O’s before that.

Orioles vs. Rays How to Watch

Date: Friday, Aug. 14

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Tropicana Field

How to Watch (TV): MASN, RAYS

Orioles record: 58-63

Rays record: 74-46

Orioles vs. Rays Best MLB Prop Bets

Rays Best MLB Prop Bet

Chandler Simpson OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-138)

Chandler Simpson is on a roll right now. He’s 10 for 18 in his last four games, and 19 for 41 (.463) in 10 games this month.

The outfielder is capable of getting to this number in a variety of ways, whether it be multiple hits, scoring runs, or driving them in.

Orioles vs. Rays Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Rays figured out their road woes with a perfect 9-0 trip against the Rockies, Mariners, and A’s. They’re now back at home, where they’re an incredible 41-18 this season.

The O’s are just 26-33 on the road, and have lost five of their last seven games.

Kyle Bradish has been solid for the O’s which gives them a slight advantage on the mound against Steven Matz, who will be making his first start since June.

However, the southpaw hasn’t allowed a run in his last six appearances out of the bullpen, yielding just one hit and one walk in 8.1 innings. Baltimore is also 15-20 vs. LHP (43-43 vs. RHP) this season.

I’ll back the Rays to get a win by margin as they return home tonight.

Pick: Rays -1.5 (+130)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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