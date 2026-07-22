Orioles vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Game 1 on Wednesday, July 22

Yesterday's marquee game between the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox was postponed, which means we have a doubleheader set to take place today, with the Red Sox having a chance to both tie and surpass the franchise record for the longest win streak if they can win both games.

The first of two matchups is set for 1:35 PM EDT, so let's dive into the odds and my best bets for it.

Orioles vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Run line

Orioles +1.5 (-145)

Red Sox -1.5 (+122)

Moneyline

Orioles +135

Red Sox -160

Total

OVER 9.5 (-110)

UNDER 9.5 (-110)

Orioles vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers

Baltimore: Dean Kremer, RHP (4.15 ERA)

Boston: Jake Bennett, LHP (5-3, 2.35 ERA)

Orioles vs. Red Sox How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 22

Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

Venue: Fenway Park

How to Watch (TV): NESN, MASN

Orioles record: 49-52

Red Sox record: 51-48

Orioles vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet

Taylor Ward OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+115)

Taylor Ward has been one of the Orioles' best bats against left-handed pitchers this season, sporting a batting average of .292 and an OPS of .900 when facing lefties. Today, he'll face a lefty for the Red Sox in Jake Bennett. That's enough for me to bet on Ward to record at least two bases tonight.

Orioles vs. Red Sox Prediction and Best Bet

In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day, I broke down why I'm betting on the Orioles to end the Red Sox's win streak:

This is largely the same matchup that was set to go between these two teams yesterday, so I'm going to go ahead and once again bet on the Orioles to pull off the upset and end the Red Sox's win streak. As I wrote yesterday, Boston's numbers certainly don't jump off the page when you consider its win streak. Over the past 30 days, they're ninth in the Majors in wRC+ and only 22nd in the metric when facing RIGHT-handed pitchers.

Give me the O's to pull off the upset.

Pick: Orioles +135 via Caesars

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