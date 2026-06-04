Orioles vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, June 4

The Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox will wrap up their three-game AL East series on Thursday afternoon.

The Orioles won the first game 4-2, but then the Red Sox evened the series up with a dominant 8-1 win on Wednesday. The winner of today's game will walk away with the series victory.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this matinee matchup.

Orioles vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Run Line

Orioles +1.5 (-190)

Red Sox -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline

Orioles +100

Red Sox -120

Total

OVER 10.5 (-110)

UNDER 10.5 (-110)

Orioles vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers

Baltimore: Trevor Rogers, LHP (2-6, 6.84 ERA)

Boston: Brayan Bello, RHP (2-5, 5.63 ERA)

Orioles vs. Red Sox How to Watch

Date: Thursday, June 4

Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

Venue: Fenway Park

How to Watch (TV): MASN, NESN

Orioles record: 29-33

Red Sox record: 26-34

Orioles vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet

Coby Mayo Home Run +520 via FanDuel

In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I broke down why I'm betting on Coby Mayo to hit a home run this afternoon:

Brayan Bello gets the start for the Boston Red Sox this afternoon, and he's struggled so far this season. Not only does he have a 5.63 ERA on the season, but he has given up 1.6 home runs per nine innings pitched, which is the 24th-highest rate amongst all pitchers with 50+ innings pitched this season. To try to take advantage of that, I'm going to be on the Orioles' third baseman, Coby Mayo, to hit his eighth home run of the season.

Orioles vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick

I'm going to sit back and root for runs in this AL East showdown. Both teams' offenses have been hot lately, ranking inside the top 10 in wRC+ over the past 30 days. In that time frame, the Red Sox have an OPS of .742, and the Orioles post a mark of .731.

Additionally, this pitching matchup has a lot to be desired. Neither Trevor Rogers (6.84 ERA) nor Brayan Bello (5.63 ERA) has had their best stuff this season. To make matters worse for Rogers, the Red Sox are seventh in the Majors in OPS against left-handed pitchers.

Don't be afraid of the high total today. Bet the OVER.

Pick: OVER 10.5 (-110) via Caesars

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