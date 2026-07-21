Orioles vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 21

No team in baseball is hotter than the Boston Red Sox, who have ripped off 14 straight wins to improve to 51-48 on the season, which is good enough for a wild-card spot in the American League. They can tie their franchise record for most wins in a row if they beat the Baltimore Orioles tonight. Can they get it done? I'm not so sure.

Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this AL East showdown.

Orioles vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run line

Orioles +1.5 (-192)

Red Sox -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline

Orioles +116

Red Sox -136

Total

OVER 8.5 (-105)

UNDER 8.5 (-115)

Orioles vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers

Baltimore: Kyle Bradish, RHP (6-9, 3.61 ERA)

Boston: Ranger Suarez, LHP (4-3, 3.15 ERA)

Orioles vs. Red Sox How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, July 21

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Fenway Park

How to Watch (TV): NESN, MASN

Orioles record: 49-52

Red Sox record: 51-48

Orioles vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet

Taylor Ward OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+105)

Taylor Ward has been one of the Orioles' best bats against left-handed pitchers this season, sporting a batting average of .292 and an OPS of .900 when facing lefties. Tonight, he'll face a lefty for the Red Sox in Ranger Suarez. That's enough for me to bet on Ward to record at least two bases tonight.

Orioles vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick

For Day 198 of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I made the case for betting on the Orioles to finally break the Red Sox win streak:

It's time for the Red Sox's win streak to come to an end. You would think that a team on a 14-game win streak would have numbers popping off the charts, but that hasn't been the case. Over the past 30 days, they're ninth in the Majors in wRC+ and only 22nd in the metric when facing RIGHT-handed pitchers. To be fair, it's largely been the pitching that has carried them, but a team can only win so many games in a row with an above-average offense.

Meanwhile, the Baltimore Orioles rank just one spot below the Red Sox in wRC+ over the past month, and tonight they'll be starting a solid pitcher in Kyle Bradish. I love Baltimore as a +116 underdog in this spot.

Pick: Orioles +116 via FanDuel

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to earn $200 in bonus bets every day for five days . Simply sign up, deposit, and bet $5 on five consecutive days, and receive your $1,000 bonus.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!