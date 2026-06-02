Orioles vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 2

The Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox are both looking to make it three wins in a row when they open up a three-game set at Fenway Park on Tuesday night.

Baltimore finished up its 10-game homestand at 7-3, including a four-game split against the Jays. Meanwhile, Boston returns home after taking two of three in Cleveland.

The Red Sox are hoping for some better play at home after losing five of six to the Twins and Braves last week.

Boston did take two of three from the O’s in Baltimore at the end of April.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Orioles vs. Red Sox on Tuesday, June 2.

Orioles vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Orioles +1.5 (-180)

Red Sox -1.5 (+148)

Moneyline

Orioles +113

Red Sox -136

Total

8.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Orioles vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers

Orioles: Shane Baz (2-5, 4.48 ERA)

Red Sox: Connelly Early (5-2, 2.95 ERA)

Shane Baz has strung together a few great starts. He has 20 IP, 15 H, 5 ER, 19 K, and 8 BB in his last three outings, but the Orioles only won one of those games.

Connolly Early is coming off his second start of seven shutout innings in May. He blanked the Braves with four hits, seven strikeouts, and three walks last time out.

Orioles vs. Red Sox How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 2

Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Fenway Park

How to Watch (TV): MASN, NESN

Orioles record: 28-32

Red Sox record: 25-33

Orioles vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bets

Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet

Jarren Duran OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-127)

Jarren Duran is heating up in Boston. The outfielder has gone 20 for 60 with three doubles and six home runs in 14 games since seeing his average drop to .174.

Duran is currently riding an eight-game hitting streak and has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in six straight. He should get four or five at-bats out of the leadoff spot, and I like his chances to stay hot tonight.

Orioles vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers :

Boston’s home woes have done them in this season, but the Red Sox have a chance to right the ship in this series against the Orioles. Baltimore is 28-32 overall, but just 9-17 on the road.

Connelly Early gets the start for Boston, and that’s bad news for the Orioles. Baltimore has gone 6-13 vs. LHP so far this season.

The southpaw threw seven shutout innings in his last start against the Braves. He also already had a strong start against the O’s this season, going 6.2 innings with 4 H, 2 ER , 4 K, and 1 BB back in April.

The Red Sox broke out for nine runs in each of their last two games. They’re worth a bet tonight at Fenway Park.

Pick: Red Sox -136

Unlock $100 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings . Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $200 in bonus bets no matter what.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.