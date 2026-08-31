Orioles vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 31

The MLB playoff picture has taken shape over the last month, and the Baltimore Orioles find themselves right in the race for the final wild card spot in the American League.

Baltimore is just one game back of the Cleveland Guardians (who currently hold the spot) heading into Monday’s series opener with the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado is one of the worst teams in MLB this season, and the O’s need to take this series if they want to keep pace with teams like Cleveland, Toronto, Seattle and Texas in the wild card, especially since the O’s have one of the harder remaining schedules of those teams.

Baltimore is favored on the road in this matchup, as right-hander Kyle Bradish (4.03 ERA) is looking to bounce back from two straight rough outings. He’ll take on Colorado’s Tanner Gordon, who has a 5.38 ERA through 19 appearances in 2026.

Let’s dive right into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Monday’s interleague showdown.

Orioles vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Orioles -1.5 (+108)

Rockies +1.5 (-130)

Moneyline

Orioles: -142

Rockies: +118

Total

11 (Over -105/Under -115)

Orioles vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers

Baltimore: Kyle Bradish (7-12, 4.03 ERA)

Colorado: Tanner Gordon (1-4, 5.38 ERA)

Orioles vs. Rockies How to Watch

Date: Monday, Aug. 31

Time: 8:40 p.m. EST

Venue: Coors Field

How to Watch (TV): MASN, Rockies.TV

Orioles record: 68-69

Rockies record: 52-85

Orioles vs. Rockies Best MLB Prop Bets

Orioles Best MLB Prop Bet

Gunnar Henderson to Hit a Home Run (+339)

It hasn’t been the best season for Gunnar Henderson, but he’s picked things up over the last week, making him one of three players I’m targeting to go deep as part of SI Betting’s best home run props of the day :

The 2026 season hasn’t been the best one for Baltimore Orioles star Gunnar Henderson, but he’s picked things up as of late, and his home run odds have fallen as a result.

Henderson is hitting .300 with a pair of homers over the last week, pushing his season total to 22 long balls. Henderson has displayed power against both righties and lefties, homering eight times against southpaws and 14 against right-handers.

So, I don’t mind him against a tanking Colorado Rockies team and righty Tanner Gordon on Monday night.

Gordon has allowed 17 home runs in 19 appearances this season, posting a 5.38 ERA. The Colorado bullpen (4.77 ERA) has also given up 67 home runs in 2026.

A one-time All-Star, Henderson has seen his better play coincide with the O’s moving to just one game out of a playoff spot in the AL. There are a bunch of players to consider in this Baltimore offense against the Rockies, but I like the price for Henderson at the homer-friendly Coors Field.

Orioles vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick

There’s a real argument to be made for the OVER in this matchup, as both of these teams are in the top 11 in the league in OPS over the last 30 days.

Still, the Rockies are 30th in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) this season, so I don’t love the fact that this total is all the way up at 11 runs.

Instead, I’m going to trust the O’s to get a win (their fourth in a row) on Monday.

Baltimore is 7-3 over its last 10 games while the Rockies have dropped four straight and have a shocking minus-142 run differential this season.

Colorado has just three wins in the 19 appearances Gordon has made this season, though it is 3-3 in his six starts. Gordon ranks in just the 32nd percentile in expected ERA and the 23rd percentile in expected batting average against. Plus, the Colorado bullpen is one of the 10 worst in the league, and it certainly could squander a strong outing from the young right-hander.

Bradish has allowed 12 runs over his last two starts, but he still has a solid 4.03 expected ERA and has led the Orioles to a 13-13 record in his starts this season.

With Baltimore surging in the playoff race, I won’t pass up a chance to take it at just -142 to win against one of the worst teams in MLB.

Pick: Orioles Moneyline (-142 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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