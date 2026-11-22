The New York Knicks are coming off a thrilling win on Saturday night, as Mikal Bridges hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the team a 97-96 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Bridges’ bucket saved the Knicks from blowing a 23-point halftime lead, and New York will have a quick turnaround (at home) on Sunday against the Indiana Pacers.

Indiana won the first meeting between these teams, but it’s off to just a 5-11 start and remains without star guard Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring).

Meanwhile, the Knicks didn’t have Karl-Anthony Towns (illness), OG Anunoby (calf) or Jordan Clarkson (foot) in Saturday’s win. It’s possible the team is short-handed once again on Sunday night.

Still, oddsmakers have set the Knicks as clear favorites in this game as they seek a fifth win in a row. Can the Pacers play spoiler to the defending champs’ recent surge?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this rivalry matchup.

Pacers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pacers +8.5 (-112)

Knicks -8.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Pacers: +276

Knicks: -344

Total

214.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Pacers vs. Knicks How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 22

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Madison Square Garden

How to Watch (TV): MSG, DAZN (IND), NBA League Pass

Pacers record: 5-11

Knicks record: 10-6

Pacers vs. Knicks Injury Reports

Pacers Injury Report

Tyrese Haliburton – out

Johnny Furphy – out

Ben Sheppard – out

T.J. McConnell – out

Pascal Siakam – questionable

Knicks Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Pacers vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets

Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet

Landry Shamet 10+ Points (-176)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m buying Shamet with the Knicks banged up:

Knicks wing Landry Shamet has started a handful of games this season with Josh Hart and OG Anunoby missing time, putting up 10 or more points in two of those matchups.

On Saturday, Shamet dropped 20 points against Portland and played over 36 minutes. He took 14 shots (a season-high) and 10 3-pointers, making six of them.

Shamet’s volume could drop if KAT returns in this game, but I still think the Knicks wing is undervalued in the prop market. Shamet is averaging 11.0 points per game while shooting 49.6 percent from the field and 45.3 percent from 3.

Indy has really struggled against the 3-ball, ranking 28th in opponent 3-point percentage. With Shamet likely walking into a starting role and close to 30 minutes on Sunday, I think he’s a great bet to reach double-digit points.

Pacers vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick

The Knicks nearly blew a 23-point halftime lead on Saturday night, surviving on Bridges’ game-winning 3.

They didn’t have Clarkson, Anunoby or Towns in that game, though it’s possible Towns (illness) is good to go on Sunday night.

Despite all of that, the Knicks are favored at home against the Tyrese Haliburton-less (hamstring) Indiana Pacers. The Pacers did upset the Knicks in Indiana earlier this season, but they’re off to a 5-11 start and have dropped three games in a row.

Indy is 21st in the league in net rating, and it has listed star forward Pascal Siakam as questionable for this game. If he sits, the Pacers are going to be in a ton of trouble against this Knicks team.

New York is fourth in defensive rating and ninth in net rating, improving to 5-3 at home with Saturday’s win. The back-to-back is a concern for the Knicks, but they’ve really turned things around after an 0-3 start, winning 10 of their last 13 games.

I’m buying New York at home where it was the best team in the NBA against the spread in the 2025-26 season.

Pick: Knicks -8.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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