Pacers vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Oct. 25

Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers are off to a 1-1 start this season, as they were blown out by the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night in their home opener. It wasn’t the start the Pacers were hoping for, but they have a bounce-back spot on Sunday evening in Brooklyn against Julius Randle and the Nets.

The Nets have yet to win a game this season, losing to the Charlotte Hornets in their opener before a four-point loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. So, Brooklyn will play the second night of a back-to-back in this game against a potential playoff team in Indiana.

Brooklyn has a higher ceiling this season with Randle and Michael Porter Jr. in the fold, but will it be enough to avoid the relegation zone in the NBA? It’s going to be tough in a loaded Eastern Conference, especially with all the young players on the Brooklyn roster.

Oddsmakers have set the Pacers as favorites in this game, though they’ve yet to cover the spread in the 2026-27 season.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Eastern Conference showdown on Sunday night.

Pacers vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pacers -7.5 (-105)

Nets +7.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Pacers: -270

Nets: +220

Total

231.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Pacers vs. Nets How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25

Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Barclays Center

How to Watch (TV): DAZN (YES Network), DAZN (IND), NBA League Pass

Pacers record: 1-1

Nets record: 0-2

Pacers vs. Nets Injury Reports

Pacers Injury Report

T.J. McConnell – out

Aaron Nesmith – probable

Kobe Brown – probable

Johnny Furphy – out

Ben Sheppard – out

Jalen Slawson – probable

Braden Smith – doubtful

Nets Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Pacers vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bets

Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet

Tyrese Haliburton 9+ Assists (-176)

In today’s edition of our best NBA props column for SI Betting , I shared why Haliburton is undervalued against this Nets defense:

Through two games, Haliburton is averaging 9.5 assists per game, and his potential assist numbers suggest that he could have even more.

A two-time All-NBA selection, Haliburton had an insane 20 potential assists in the season opener, and he’s going to initiate the offense all night for this Indiana team.

Haliburton has put up at least nine assists per game in each of his three full seasons with Indiana, averaging over 10 per game in two of those campaigns. He dropped 12 dimes in the season opener, so he’s more than capable of reaching this line on Sunday.

The Pacers guard has also played a pretty usual role in his return from an Achilles injury, playing over 32 minutes in both games.

Brooklyn is just 24th in the NBA in opponent assists per game, so this is one of the best matchups you’ll find for the Indiana All-Star this early in the campaign.

Pacers vs. Nets Prediction and Pick

The Nets are playing the second night of a back-to-back after falling just short against the Cavaliers on Saturday. Brooklyn has now lost to Charlotte (by seven) and Cleveland (by four) to open the season, and it seems to have a slightly higher floor with Randle in the fold.

Still, I don’t love Brooklyn on a quick turnaround against an Indy team that has playoff hopes in the East. The Pacers haven’t been great to start the season, failing to cover in both of their games, and their defense (No. 22 in defensive rating) is off to a slow start.

I don’t believe in the Nets to take full advantage of that, as they’re relying on a ton of young players around Randle and Michael Porter Jr. to win games. The NBA’s new tanking rules have moved win totals across the league, but I still believe that the “bad” teams are going to be just that.

Indy is worth a look in this matchup, which is the front end of a back-to-back for the Pacers before they play Milwaukee on Monday.

Pick: Pacers -7.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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