Packers vs. Cardinals Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 7 (Take the Over)
The Green Bay Packers probably weren’t too happy with their performance last week, but they came away with a 27-18 win over the Bengals off the bye week.
On the flip side, the Arizona Cardinals dropped their fourth straight game, this time without Kyler Murray, although they kept it close in the 31-27 road loss.
Murray was limited in practice on Wednesday, but that didn’t do much to change the odds in this one.
The oddsmakers have the Packers as road favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 7 matchup.
Packers vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Packers -6.5 (-115)
- Cardinals +6.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Packers: -345
- Cardinals: +275
Total
- 45.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
The Packers have come down half a point from -7 to -6.5 favorites since the odds opened for this game, while the total has gone up two points from 43.5 to 45.5
Can the Cardinals make it a game against Green Bay?
Packers vs. Cardinals Final Score Prediction
I broke down this game earlier this week in the Packers vs. Cardinals betting preview:
The Packers have put up at least 27 points in four of their five games this season, with the lone outlier being against Cleveland’s stout defense. The Cardinals have also shown that they can score, putting up at least 20 points in five of six games thus far.
Of course, Arizona has also allowed at least 20 points in four of six games, including 31 to the Colts last week. And the Packers are coming off a game in which they allowed 18 points to the Bengals.
Both teams should reach the 20-point mark in this one, with the Packers potentially getting into the 30s.
Pick: Over 44.5 (-108)
Not much has changed since that, with the total moving up a point. I’d still take the over, for the record, as the Packers should put together a stronger performance this week.
Final Score Prediction: Packers 30, Cardinals 24
