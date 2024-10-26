Packers vs. Jaguars Best NFL Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 (Back Jordan Love, Romeo Doubs on Sunday)
The Green Bay Packers are rolling right now, moving to 5-2 on the season after a Week 7 win over the Houston Texans.
Now, they’ll face a two-win Jacksonville Jaguars team that knocked off the New England Patriots in Week 7.
Green Bay’s offense may have a field day in this one, as the Jaguars have allowed the second-most points in the NFL and the third-most yards per play. That’s a good sign if you’re looking to bet on Packers props, which I am in Week 8.
Plus, there is a rookie receiver that is worth a look on Sunday.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Packers vs. Jaguars
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Brian Thomas Jr. Anytime TD (+145)
- Romeo Doubs OVER 3.5 Receptions (-155)
- Jordan Love OVER 255.5 Pass Yards (-115)
Brian Thomas Jr. Anytime TD (+145)
Jaguars rookie Brian Thomas Jr. has four touchdowns in seven games, and he’s quickly become the top receiving option in this offense.
Thomas has at least five targets in each of his last five games, and he’s been on the field for 64 percent or more of the team’s snaps in every contest.
After finding the end zone against New England, I think Thomas can do it again on Sunday against a Packers defense that has allowed 10 passing scores in 2024.
Romeo Doubs OVER 3.5 Receptions (-155)
Don’t sleep on Packers receiver Romeo Doubs, who has looked like a different player since missing one game for a suspension.
In his two games since, Doubs has 11 catches for 143 yards and two scores, racking up eight catches on 10 targets in Week 8.
He’s cleared 3.5 receptions three times in six games this season, and the Jaguars are very beatable through the air, allowing the second most passing yards in the NFL. Trust Doubs to stay hot on Sunday.
Jordan Love OVER 255.5 Pass Yards (-115)
SI NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan thinks Packers quarterback Jordan Love could be in line for a massive game in Week 8. He shared why in his Player Prop Countdown column earlier this week:
Jordan Love should be well poised to completely torch the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags secondary ranks dead last in opponent dropback EPA and 26th in opponent dropback success rate. They have also allowed 7.6 yards per pass attempt, which ranks 30th in the NFL.
Jordan Love, who is already averaging the most passing yards per game this season at 270.2, has a stacked receiving core that can exploit this Jacksonville secondary. If he hits his season average in passing yards, this bet will be a winner.
