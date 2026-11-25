The Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams both come out of their bye week for a rare Wednesday Night Football game on Thanksgiving eve.

Both squads sit at 6-4, but they’ve got there in different ways.

The Packers are 2-2 in their last four games after a 4-2 start, while the Rams have won four in a row after a 2-4 start.

The Rams are looking for their first win over the Packers since 2018, a span of five games. Green Bay got a 24-19 road win in their last matchup in 2024.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 12 matchup with a final score prediction.

Packers vs. Rams Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Packers +2.5 (-110)

Rams -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Packers: +115

Rams: -135

Total

43.5 (Over -121/Under +101)

Line Movement: The line has moved by an important half point since the odds opened for this game, with the Rams now -2.5 after opening at -3. The total has also moved a bit, coming down two points from 45.5 to 43.5.

Packers vs. Rams Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

Packers vs. Rams Prediction

I have some doubts about either team being able to move the ball much in this game. Let's start with the obvious. The Los Angeles Rams are still without their top two wide receivers, Davante Adams and Puka Nacua. They were able to score 34 points without Nacua against the Cardinals, but that was a game against a bottom-three defense. Now they face a defense that's eighth in opponent EPA per play and fourth in opponent yards per play.

Then there's the Packers' offense, which has relied on explosive plays to score points. That's illustrated by the fact that they're 28th in success rate but 14th in EPA per play. They've been ineffective on a down-to-down basis, but they lead the league in passing plays of 20+ yards with 43. Unfortunately for them, they face a Rams' defense that keeps opposing offenses in front of them, allowing the fourth-fewest 20+ yard completions at 23.

Between injuries and bad stylistic matchups, I think this is going to be a slow offensive game. Give me the UNDER.

Pick: UNDER 44.5 (-110) via FanDuel

The UNDER does feel like the sharp play in this one. We’ll have to see how the Rams handle things without their top two receivers against a tough opponent.

As MacMillan mentioned, the Packers have been a bit boom-or-bust this season. Even with the bye weeks, this could be a slog in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

Final Score Prediction: Rams 20, Packers 17

Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.