Packers vs. Vikings Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 1

Many people feel like the Minnesota Vikings were a quarterback away from being a legitimate contender in the NFC last season, so they went and grabbed former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray in the offseason.

We'll see him in a Vikings uniform for the first time this Sunday when Minnesota hosts their NFC North rival, the Green Bay Packers.

You can find the odds and my best bet for the game in my betting preview. In this article, I'm going to give you three of my favorite prop bets. Let's dive into them.

Packers vs. Vikings Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

MarShawn Lloyd 43+ Rushing Yards (-113)

Kyler Murray OVER 23.5 Rushing Yards (-107)

Tucker Kraft Anytime Touchdown (+225)

MarShawn Lloyd 43+ Rushing Yards (-113)

Real ones are excited to see MarShawn Lloyd play in this game. There was plenty of hype behind him heading into the 2024 season, but then he suffered a season-ending injury just six carries into his rookie season. He then suffered another season-ending injury during his 2025 training camp. Now, he's finally healthy and has been given a chance to be the Packers' No. 1 back to start the season.

I'm putting my faith in Lloyd to put up a big performance against a Vikings defense that ranked just 20th in opponent rush success rate late in the season.

Kyler Murray OVER 23.5 Rushing Yards (-107)

In the Week 1 edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I wrote about why Kyler Murray going over his rushing yards total is my No. 8-ranked prop for Sunday's slate:

With Kyler Murray still getting used to the Vikings' system, I expect him to rely on his legs more often than he normally would, especially with him being fresh in a Week 1 game.

He has averaged 36.7 rushing yards per game throughout his career, including averaging 34.6 rushing yards in his five starts last season. There's a chance that he soars over his set total of 20.5 rushing yards on Sunday.

Tucker Kraft Anytime Touchdown (+225)

Tucker Kraft could be one of the best tight ends in football this season. He started the year hauling in 32 receptions for 489 yards and six touchdowns through his first eight games, but then he suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Week 9. If he can return to the level of production he had in the first eight weeks before getting hurt last season, he's going to be an elite offensive weapon for the Packers, especially in the red zone.

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