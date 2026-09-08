Packers vs. Vikings Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 1

The Green Bay Packers have been a playoff team in three straight seasons, but they're just 1-3 in postseason games. They're looking to take the next step in 2026, and their upcoming campaign will begin with an NFC North showdown with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings have all the pieces of a playoff team, but they were missing a competent quarterback last season, which eventually cost them. They went out and acquired Kyler Murray this offseason, hoping that he'll be the difference-maker. He'll make his Minnesota debut on Sunday.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this rivalry matchup.

Packers vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Packers +1.5 (-115)

Vikings -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Packers +100

Vikings -118

Total

OVER 46.5 (-110)

UNDER 46.5 (-110)

Packers vs. Vikings How to Watch

Date: Sunday, September 14

Time: 4:25 PM ET

Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Packers record: 0-0

Vikings record: 0-0

Packers vs. Vikings Betting Trends

The Packers are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games vs. the Vikings

The Packers went 3-6-1 against the spread in their last 10 games of the 2025 season

The UNDER went 8-2 in the Vikings' last 10 games of the 2025 season

Packers vs. Vikings Key Player to Watch

Kyler Murray, QB - Minnesota Vikings

Kyler Murray has shown us flashes of greatness, even putting himself in the MVP conversation early in previous seasons. Unfortunately, inconsistent play and injuries led to the Arizona Cardinals eventually moving on from him. The good news is his fresh start in Minnesota may be the perfect situation for him. He'll have plenty of offensive weapons to lean on, and he gets to play for a coach with a history of coaching quarterbacks, Kevin O'Connell. Week 1 will tell us a lot about how his 2026 season will go.

Packers vs. Vikings Prediction and Best Bet

In the Week 1 edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm backing the Packers in this NFC North duel:

Is Kyler Murray going to fix all of the Vikings' problems? Are they a competent quarterback away from being a playoff team? Maybe, but I need to see him look like his former self before I bet on them. With that said, I'm going to bet on a Packers team that I think is being slept on heading into this season. They don't seem to step up in big games when they need to, which has hurt the public's perception of them, but this is still a team that was sixth in offensive DVOA and seventh in Net Yards per Play a year ago.

In a near coin-flip game, I'm going to take the team that has a quarterback I can trust more in this Week 1 showdown.

Pick: Packers +1.5 (-115) via FanDuel

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