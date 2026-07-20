Padres vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, July 20

The Atlanta Braves continue their homestand with a four-game series against the San Diego Padres starting on Monday night.

The Padres have lost four of their last seven games, although they’re coming off a 19-2 win in Kansas City on Sunday. The Braves took two of three from Texas out of the break after dropping two of three in St. Louis before it.

San Diego swept the Braves in a three-game set at home last month.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Padres vs. Braves on Monday, July 20.

Padres vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Padres +1.5 (-175)

Braves -1.5 (+144)

Moneyline

Padres +109

Braves -131

Total

9.0 (Over -120/Under +100)

Padres vs. Braves Probable Pitchers

Padres: JP Sears (2-2, 5.03 ERA)

Braves: Bryce Elder (5-6, 4.12 ERA)

JP Sears has been up-and-down through four starts this year for the Padres, with more downs as shown by his ERA. He threw five shutout innings against the Dodgers two starts ago but allowed three runs in 4.1 innings to the Blue Jays last time out. The southpaw yielded two runs on five hits in 5.2 innings against the Braves on June 24.

Bryce Elder has struggled recently for Atlanta. He’s allowed 22 earned runs in 18 innings across his last four starts, although his best of that bunch came last time out when he gave up four runs (three earned) in four innings against the Padres.

Padres vs. Braves How to Watch

Date: Monday, July 20

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Truist Park

How to Watch (TV): SDPA, BravesVsn

Padres record: 49-50

Braves record: 57-41

Padres vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bets

Padres Best MLB Prop Bet

JP Sears OVER 3.5 Strikeouts (-148)

Sears started the season with 14 strikeouts in 15.1 innings in three starts before only getting three punchouts in his 4.1 innings against Toronto last time out.

The Braves have struck out nearly a quarter of the time against southpaws in the last month, and Sears has 11 strikeouts in 10.2 innings against Atlanta over the last two seasons.

Padres vs. Braves Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Padres and Braves are both feeling good after their wins on Sunday.

San Diego salvaged the final game of their series in Kansas City in a big way, closing out the Royals with a 19-2 victory.

Atlanta started their series against the Rangers with a 15-1 win and won 8-5 on Sunday with a 7-6 loss in between.

The Braves should be able to get to a pitcher like JP Sears given their hot streak out of the break, and Bryce Elder has struggled mightily for Atlanta as of late.

Pick: OVER 9 (-120)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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