Padres vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 30

The Chicago Cubs stayed hot as they returned home with a 3-2 win over the San Diego Padres last night.

The Cubs have now won three in a row and seven of their last eight, while the Padres have dropped three straight following a four-game winning streak.

Chicago took two of three in San Diego back in April.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Padres vs. Cubs on Tuesday, June 30.

Padres vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Padres +1.5 (-148)

Cubs -1.5 (+123)

Moneyline

Padres +129

Cubs -156

Total

11.5 (Over +100/Under -120)

Padres vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers

Padres: JP Sears (1-0, 3.18 ERA)

Cubs: Matthew Boyd (2-1, 5.02 ERA)

JP Sears pitched well in his season debut, allowing two runs on five hits in 5.2 innings against the Braves. The left-hander went 4-3 with a 7.92 ERA in 14 minor-league starts this season, though.

Matthew Boyd was tagged for five runs in four innings against the Padres on April 27, then made one more start before hitting the injured list. He returned on Thursday with 4.2 shutout innings against the Mets.

Padres vs. Cubs How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 30

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Wrigley Field

How to Watch (TV): SDPA, MARQ

Padres record: 43-40

Cubs record: 47-38

Padres vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bets

Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet

Seiya Suzuki OVER 1.5 Bases (-118)

Seiya Suzuki has raised his average nearly 30 points during the last 22 games, going 26 for 80 (.325) since June 3. Of those 26 hits, five left the yard and six more went for extra bases.

Suzuki is riding a modest four-game hitting streak with two home runs in that span. He’s also batting .290 against left-handed pitching on the season.

Padres vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick

These are two teams heading in opposite directions in the last few games, and the Cubs have a clear advantage on the mound with Boyd vs. Sears.

Sears may have had one good start against the Braves, but there’s a reason he was stuck in the minors until an injury forced the Padres’ hand.

Boyd was solid in his return from the IL and should only get better from there.

Pick: Cubs -156

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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