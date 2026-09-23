Padres vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 23

The Los Angeles Dodgers host the San Diego Padres in the middle game of their three-game set on Wednesday night.

The Dodgers opened the series with a 7-0 victory last night to extend their winning streak to five games. They are now one game back of the Brewers for the best record in the National League, and should be getting Shohei Ohtani back tonight.

That loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Padres, who are now in a three-way tie in the NL Wild Card race.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Padres vs. Dodgers on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Padres vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Padres +1.5 (-118)

Dodgers -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Padres +183

Dodgers -224

Total

8 (Over -114/Under -105)

Padres vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers

Padres: Robbie Ray (13-8, 3.60 ERA)

Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (14-8, 2.51 ERA)

Robbie Ray bounced back with a quality start at Coors Field last time out after allowing 10 runs in 7.1 innings in his previous two outings.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has thrown seven innings in each of his last three starts, allowing four runs to the Cardinals and one to the Reds before shutting out the Reds in Cincinnati last time out.

Padres vs. Dodgers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 23

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): SDPA, SNLA

Padres record: 87-70

Dodgers record: 97-60

Padres vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Teoscar Hernandez OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-104)

Teoscar Hernandez went through his fair share of struggles earlier this season, but he’s heating up at the right time for the Dodgers. The outfielder has raised his batting average over 20 points in the last 20 games, going 27 for 74 (.365) with 13 runs scored and 19 RBI in that span.

Hernandez has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in five straight games, seven of eight, and 16 of those 20 contests. He’s also 4 for 14 against Ray in his career.

Padres vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Dodgers bullpen silenced San Diego in a 7-0 win to open the series last night, and now it’ll be Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound for Los Angeles.

Yamamoto allowed one hit in seven shutout innings in his last start, and also threw seven shutout innings in his most recent start against the Padres back in July.

Robbie Ray has been more up and down for the Padres, but he did just throw a quality start at Coors Field.

The last four meetings in this rivalry went UNDER the total, and I expect that to continue tonight.

Pick: UNDER 8 (-105)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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