Padres vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 19

The San Diego Padres are barely hanging on to a spot in the National League Wild Card race, but a win tonight would hand them the series against the New York Mets and go a long way in building their postseason resume.

The Mets won the first game of the series 2-1, but then the Padres evened up the series last night, winning 5-2. Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for today's rubber match.

Padres vs. Mets Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run line

Padres -1.5 (+122)

Mets +1.5 (-146)

Moneyline

Padres -134

Mets +124

Total

OVER 8.5 (-115)

UNDER 8.5 (-105)

Padres vs. Mets Probable Pitchers

San Diego: Michael King, RHP (8-8, 3.41 ERA)

New York: Robert Stock, RHP (0-2, 6.57 ERA)

Padres vs. Mets How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, August 19

Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Citi Field

How to Watch (TV): SNY, Padres.TV Presented by UC San Diego Health

Padres record: 68-59

Mets record: 57-70

Padres vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bet

Robert Stock UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts (+110)

The Padres' offense has been hot in a lot of ways over the past 30 days, but one of those areas is that they've shown much improved plate discipline. They have struck out on just 19.5% of their plate appearances in that time frame, which is the sixth-lowest mark in that time frame.

They'll face Robert Stock of the Mets today, who has struck out only 13 batters in 12.1 innings pitched this season. With a 6.57 ERA, he might not stay in the game long enough to reach four strikeouts against this offense.

Padres vs. Mets Prediction and Best Bet

No offense has been better over the past month than the Padres. They have a wRC+ of 119 in that time frame, the best in the Majors, and well above the Mets, who have a mark of 105 in the past month.

With how hot the Padres offense has been, I'd be surprised if they can't find a way to rack up runs against Stock, who has a career ERA of 5.13 and an ERA this season of 6.57. The Padres have a significant pitching advantage with Michael Kings (3.41 ERA) on the mound.

Let's bet the Padres to take care of business.

Pick: Padres -134 via FanDuel

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