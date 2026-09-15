Padres vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 15

The San Diego Padres can’t stop winning!

An eight-game winning streak has pushed the Padres into the third wild card spot in the National League, and they remain just 1.5 games out of the top wild card spot heading into Tuesday’s game against the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado is in danger of losing 100 games this season (55-95), and it’s set as a major underdog at home.

The Padres have a 2.5-game cushion over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the wild card race, but they still need every game down the stretch of the regular season to make the playoffs.

Walker Buehler (4.61 ERA) is on the mound on Tuesday for the Padres against Colorado lefty Kyle Freeland (5.88 ERA). Freeland is coming off the injured list to make this start, and he’s struggled mightily since late April (after another IL stint), posting a 6.96 ERA in his last 20 games.

I’m betting the Padres across the board in Game 2 of this series with a player prop and a game pick on Sept. 15.

Padres vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Padres -1.5 (-123)

Rockies +1.5 (+102)

Moneyline

Padres: -198

Rockies: +162

Total

11.5 (Over -106/Under -114)

Padres vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers

San Diego: Walker Buehler (8-6, 4.61 ERA)

Colorado: Kyle Freeland (5-10, 5.88 ERA)

Padres vs. Rockies How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 15

Time: 8:40 p.m. EST

Venue: Coors Field

How to Watch (TV): Rockies.TV/Padres.TV

Padres record: 82-68

Rockies record: 55-95

Padres vs. Rockies Best MLB Prop Bets

Padres Best MLB Prop Bet

Ty France to Hit a Home Run (+458)

In today’s edition of Daily Dinger – our best home run props column at SI Betting – I shared why France is a solid bet against Freeland and this Colorado pitching staff:

San Diego Padres slugger Ty France has been red hot as of late, hitting .324 with three homers over his last 21 games and .574 in three games over the last week.

France is up to 20 home runs in the 2026 season while posting a .298 batting average and an .879 OPS. He’s crushed left-handed pitching, homering five times in 115 at-bats with a .296 batting average.

So, he’s in a great spot on Tuesday at the homer-friendly Coors Field against left-handed Kyle Freeland. The Rockies southpaw is making his return from a short injured list stint, and he enters this outing with a 6.37 ERA and 24 home runs allowed in as many starts.

France is 4-for-11 (.364) with a .955 OPS against Freeland in his career, and he’s a pretty solid value at nearly 5/1 on Tuesday night.

Padres vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick

Not only have the Padres won eight in a row, but the Rockies have dropped eight in a row heading into this matchup. Colorado’s run differential has fallen to minus-170 this season in the process.

Buehler hasn’t had a great season, but he sits in the 44th percentile in expected ERA and the 45th percentile in expected BAA. That’s a major upgrade over Freeland (10th percentile in expected ERA, fourth in expected BAA), who has been rocked over the last few months.

I don’t trust him coming off the injured list, and the Colorado bullpen (4.97 ERA) is one of the worst in the league.

The Padres have a ton to play for down the stretch of this season, and they rank in the top-12 in the league in batting average and OPS over the last 30 days, which is a step forward for a team that was a bottom-half offense for a lot of the 2026 season.

I’ll take San Diego on the moneyline – even at this bloated price – on Tuesday.

Pick: Padres Moneyline (-198 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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